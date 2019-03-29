NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT), the fast-growing multimodal transportation network, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell remotely from their new Driver Center in Los Angeles, California today in celebration of their initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The new Lyft Driver Center speaks to the company’s commitment to the local communities of drivers and riders.



In 2012, Lyft started a movement to revolutionize transportation with the launch of their peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing. They have established a scaled network of drivers and riders brought together by their robust technology platform that powers millions of rides and connections every day. They leverage their technology platform, and insights from over one billion rides to continuously improve their ridesharing marketplace efficiency and develop new offerings.

Logan Green, Lyft’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder said: “Today is an important milestone in Lyft’s history as we focus on improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Over the past 10 years, we’ve made tremendous progress toward our long-term vision of a world that is built around people, not cars. We’re in the early stages of a full shift to Transportation-as-a-Service, which offers more affordable, reliable and enjoyable experiences across ridesharing, bike and e-scooter sharing and transit. The road ahead represents a massive opportunity to serve our communities and drive value for our stockholders. We are proud of the momentum and even more excited by what lies ahead.”

John Zimmer, Lyft's President and Co-Founder, said: “In today’s world, operating with a genuine mission is essential to establishing a successful long-term business. Our team’s industry-leading growth against the odds has been rooted in a strong set of values and a shared purpose to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. We take our responsibility to serve local communities and stockholders seriously, and we look forward to proving that with both actions and results. We are excited to be joining The Nasdaq Stock Market as we work to deliver one of the most significant shifts to society since the advent of the car.”

“Lyft is focused on revolutionizing the transportation industry and continues to lead the market in innovation,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Their company values, brand and focused execution have driven significant growth in market share. Lyft’s driver- and community-centric mission allows the company to improve transportation, with the goal of improving people’s lives socially, economically and environmentally. We couldn’t be more proud to welcome them to Nasdaq’s family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

