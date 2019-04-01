LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS) will launch new platform capabilities, including 4k encoding, multi-CDN, QOS (quality of service), and tighter integration with key partners at NAB Show 2019 <booth SU3605>. Enhancements to the VDMS platform will enable content owners and service providers to connect with and entertain millions of concurrent users on one of the world’s top performing streaming networks.



Whether vacationing on a tropical island, on a business trip in an emerging market, or on the daily commute to work, the rise in demand for video streaming worldwide means that users now expect to watch high-quality online video content anytime, anywhere. Content providers need reassurances that this can be done so reliably and VDMS has worked hard to expand network capacity – increasing from 8 Tbps in 2014 to more than 70 Tbps today – across the globe.

With expanded bandwidth capacity, advanced caching and acceleration strategies now in place, the platform gives content owners exceptional performance, always-on availability, stringent security, and the flexible configuration needed to reach global audiences.

“VDMS has designed its platform with simplicity in mind, enabling content owners to more easily deliver the highest quality linear, live and on-demand video experiences to consumers,” said Ralf Jacob, president, Verizon Digital Media Services. “Traditional TV broadcasters have set the standard in high-quality video delivery but on the VDMS platform, uninterrupted streams with high-fidelity audio mean that any content owner or service provider can deliver the best big screen experience online, even in 4k.”

Multi-CDN functionality is now built directly into the VDMS platform. To achieve optimal viewing performance, the same traffic shaping algorithms used by Verizon’s network teams are used to stream content to any network on the planet.

Jacob added, “With significant increases in not only the volume, but resolution of global video consumption, relying on a single CDN to deliver content to a fragmented audience is no longer enough. We have invested in building a great network for the delivery of media experiences, and multi-CDN gives our customers assurances that viewing experience is protected against most eventualities.”

4K content increases encoding complexity and processor utilization requirements. The VDMS Platform simplifies the workflow, by optimizing encoder settings for delivery to any device. QOS assures total visibility into the streaming workflow, including ingest and encoding, dynamic ad insertion, and delivery; backed by engineering service and support teams with a 97% customer satisfaction rating.

Customer service is a cornerstone of the VDMS offering, with engineering support on hand 24 x 7 x 365. Pro-active monitoring, meaningful insights and troubleshooting with continuous testing capabilities are all improved on the platform giving TV service providers more time to concentrate on matching great content with an engaged audience.

VDMS will be showcasing its platform capabilities and how these are integrated with its Encoding and Smartplay technology, at NAB Show 2019, April 8-12, at the Verizon Digital Media Services booth (SU3605). Further announcements between now and the show will follow, with some exciting partnerships set to expand the VDMS platform’s capabilities. VDMS is a single integrated platform built for media that delivers quality, simplicity, and scale to the content producers of the future.

