Investor News no. 03/2019

To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 31 May 2019





Envarsus XR® to be Subject of Upcoming Presentations at 2019 American Transplant Congress





Veloxis Pharmaceuticals (OMX: VELO) announced today that the Company’s product, Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets), will be the subject of two oral and fifteen poster presentations at the American Transplant Congress June 1st-5th, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The presentations will highlight interesting data about Envarsus XR.

“We are encouraged by the tremendous amount of interest and commitment from the kidney transplant community in studying the potential benefits Envarsus XR and what this may offer our patients” said Ulf Meier-Kriesche, MD FAST, Chief Scientific Officer at Veloxis.

“Our momentum following the launch of the de novo indication earlier this year is strong going into the American Transplant Congress, and we are excited to spend the week with the transplant community focused on how we can continue to partner with them to improve the lives of kidney transplant patients” said Craig Collard, CEO of Veloxis.





Oral Presentations:

The abstracts can be found at the 2019 American Transplant Congress

website: https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/





For more information, please contact:

Craig A. Collard Ira Duarte President & CEO CFO Phone: + 1 919 591 3090 Phone: +1 919 591 3090 Email: cac@veloxis.com Email: idu@veloxis.com





