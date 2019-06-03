NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of El Paso Electric Company (“El Paso” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EE) to the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“IIF”), is fair to El Paso shareholders.



The El Paso merger investigation concerns whether El Paso and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for El Paso shareholders; (2) determine whether IIF is underpaying for El Paso; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for El Paso shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an El Paso shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/el-paso-electric-company-ee-merger-jp-morgan-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

