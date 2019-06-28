DALLAS, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today a clarification in its press release distributed on June 25, 2019 regarding Sweet Rock, LLC (“Sweet Rock”) and Lipari Foods (“Lipari”).

Lenny Cusenza, President and Owner of How Sweet It Is and Member of Sweet Rock, LLC, stated, “Lipari does not currently distribute foods containing hemp-derived CBD. Instead, Lipari’s current policy regarding hemp is to distribute foods only containing hemp seed-derived ingredients. With my long-term relationship with Lipari, we intend to present to them with a line of Sweet Rock confections infused with hemp seed oil for their consideration for distribution.”

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. and Managing Member of Sweet Rock, LLC, stated, “As the public is aware, federal and state laws are rapidly improving regarding clarification of hemp-derived products. The FDA is determining how to regulate hemp-derived products infused into foods. We anticipate the FDA to publish directives regarding the manufacturing, distribution and sale of hemp-derived products.”

Mr. Welch represents Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. as a Board Member on the U.S Hemp Roundtable.

About How Sweet It Is Fudge and Candy Company:

How Sweet It Is Fudge and Candy Company (“How Sweet It Is”) was founded by Joe Cusenza in 1992 with humble beginnings of making fudge at County Fairs and other events. In 1994, the first retail Candy / Gift Store opened in West Branch, Michigan. In 1996, a second location was opened in Lansing, Michigan. In 1998, How Sweet It Is began manufacturing for wholesale distribution in the location in East Lansing, Michigan. In 2013, How Sweet It Is made the decision to suspend retail operations and focus on manufacturing and ecommerce. Currently, How Sweet It Is offers more than thirty single serve counter items, more than thirty flavors of fudge in five common sizes, and a large assortment of bulk candies that are all offered for wholesale distribution.

The strength of How Sweet It Is is its versatility to create new recipes and packaging to accommodate its customer needs specific for private labeling. Through its strong distribution partners and ecommerce platform, How Sweet It Is has grown its business to have product for sale in all 50 states and U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information on How Sweet It Is go to: http://www.sweetfudge.com/.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (OTCQB: RMHB) is a publicly traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets “good for you” products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating, and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people’s lives with our products.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused functional beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Spirit Water and Eagle Spirit Spring Water. The Company continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell “good for you” products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com For product information, please visit: https://www.hempd.com/ https://eaglespiritwater.com/





