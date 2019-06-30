News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 30 June 2019



The order includes supply and commissioning of V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2019 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

