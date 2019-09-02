ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

2 September 2019

The Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that the issued share capital of the Company consists of 68,977,055 ordinary shares (this excludes 3,935,945 shares held as treasury shares). Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED at general meetings of the Company.

Therefore the above figure of 68,977,055 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

