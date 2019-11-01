Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

November 1, 2019 at 2.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Proposals of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2020

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj that seven members (previously six) be elected to the Board of Directors and that the present members Wolfgang Büchele, Shirley Cunningham, Kaisa Hietala, Timo Lappalainen, Jari Paasikivi and Kerttu Tuomas be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Nomination Board proposes that Werner Fuhrmann be elected as new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Jari Paasikivi be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Kerttu Tuomas be re-elected as the Vice Chairman.

All the nominees have given their consent to the position and are independent of the company’s significant shareholders except for Jari Paasikivi. Jari Paasikivi is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oras Invest Oy and Oras Invest Oy owns over 10% of Kemira Oyj’s shares.

Werner Fuhrmann has an extensive experience in the chemical industry in various positions at Akzo Nobel NV in 1979-2018. During 2012-2018 he was the CEO and Head of Akzo Nobel’s Specialty Chemicals and he retired from that position. Mr. Fuhrmann is an Industrial Advisor to private equity firms, among others at EQT Partners AB and a Member of the Board at Ten Brinke Group. Werner Fuhrmann is a German citizen and he has master’s degree in economics from Mainz University.

The Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors will remain unchanged. The remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors would thus be as follows. The annual fees: for the Chairman EUR 92,000 per year, for the Vice Chairman and the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 55,000 per year and for the other members EUR 44,000 per year. A fee payable for each meeting of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees would thus be as follows: for the members residing in Finland EUR 600, for the members residing in rest of Europe EUR 1,200 and for the members residing outside Europe EUR 2,400.

Travel expenses are proposed to be paid according to Kemira's travel policy.

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual fee be paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares owned by the company or, if this is not possible, shares purchased from the market, and 60% is paid in cash. The shares will be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors and, if necessary, acquired directly on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the release of Kemira's interim report January 1 - March 31, 2020. The meeting fees are proposed to be paid in cash.

The Nomination Board has consisted of the following representatives: Annika Paasikivi, CEO of Oras Invest Oy as the Chairman of the Nomination Board; Antti Mäkinen, CEO of Solidium Oy; Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice-President, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company as members of the Nomination Board and Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of Kemira's Board of Directors as an expert member.





For more information, please contact

Annika Paasikivi, Chairman of the Kemira Nomination Board

+358 10 2868 100



Kemira Oyj

Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel, Secretary of the Nomination Board

+358 10 862 1690