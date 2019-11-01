SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announces the following events for the investment community:



Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer will present at the Bernstein Technology Summit in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Ruth Cotter, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Human Resources and Investor Relations will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference in New York on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of Datacenter and Embedded Solutions will present at the Barclays Technology Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

A real-time audio webcast of these presentations can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com . A replay of the webcasts can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live events and will be available for 30 days after each conference.

