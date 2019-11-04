The Board of Directors of AKVA group ASA (AKVA) announce that Hallvard Muri resigns from his position, with effect as of today. Mr. Muri has held the position since 4 November 2016.

Mr. Muri states: “After serving as CEO for three years, I believe it is time to pass on the leadership of AKVA, and let others take on the challenge developing AKVA further. AKVA is a great company with a strong position, and potential for the future. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the management team and all the employees for the time I have had in the company, and I wish them all the best for the future”.

The Board of Directors further announce that the Chairperson of the Board, Knut Nesse, is appointed as interim CEO, with immediate effect. To allow for this, Mr. Nesse will resign from the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has elected Hans Kristian Mong as the new Chairperson, also with effect from today.

Mr. Mong states: “AKVA has grown strongly and gone through a positive development the last three years, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Muri for his continued dedication and hard work in this period”.

