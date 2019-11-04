GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) today announced that on November 1, 2019, NYSE Regulation accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards relating to stockholders’ equity. NYSE Regulation has granted a plan period through February 19, 2021.

The listing of the Company’s common stock will continue pursuant to an extension during the plan period, during which time the Company will be subject to periodic review to determine whether it is making progress consistent with the accepted plan. Failure to make progress consistent with the plan or to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by February 19, 2021 could result in the Company’s shares of common stock being delisted from the NYSE American.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico and Nevada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities legislation. This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's plan to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including whether the Company will be able to take steps during the plan period to achieve sufficient increase in its stockholders’ equity to regain compliance with the NYSE American listing standards. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals can be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission by Golden Minerals, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

