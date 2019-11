VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (“Luckystrike” or the “Company) announces that Bill Chornobay has stepped down as President, CEO and director of the Company effective November 5, 2019, and he will remain on as special advisor to the company. The board and management thank him for his leadership and the contributions he has made to the Company.



John Newell will assume the positions of President, CEO and director of Luckystrike. John has over 35 years' experience in the investment industry acting as an officer, director, and Portfolio Manager of a Global Precious Metal Fund. He has worked with some of the largest investment firms in Canada as a branch manager. John is a mineral exploration and development entrepreneur with over 18 years of exploration, development and mining finance experience, raising over $500 Million in capital for some of the most successful exploration teams and mid-cap producers. John also has a regular column in many publications , and has several years of experience working with a network of professionals in the mining sector, as well as a broad network of retail to institutional investors that follow his work through the strategic phase of a company's growth of prospects in precious metals.

Management looks forward to working with Mr. Newell to focus on strategic growth and identifying opportunities.

Lucy Zhang, Director and CFO

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact John Newell by telephone at (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@luckystrikeres.com .

