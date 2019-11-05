NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds all investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all investors that purchased Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) (“Greenlane”) securities between April 15, 2019 and September 11, 2019 (“the “Class Period”), inclusive.

The filed complaint alleges that the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) registration statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state:

that the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane's key partner, JUUL Labs;



that, if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the company's financial results and prospects; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On April 17, 2019, Greenlane conducted its IPO in which 6.45 million common shares at $17.00 per share were sold. Shortly thereafter, on June 18, 2019, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarette products within the city. It also endorsed a ban on the manufacturing of e-cigarette products on city property.



On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.27, or over 17%, to close at $11 per share on June 19, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. Since the IPO, shares of Greenlane has traded as low as $3.12 nearly a 82% decline from the $17 per share IPO price.



