LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, earned a special distinction this week thanks to CEO Andy Marsh, who has been named Executive of the Year at the biannual Fuel Cell Seminar and Energy Exposition. Marsh received the award today from Michael Berube, US Department of Energy Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Transportation, during the inaugural plenary talks of the three-day event taking place this week in Long Beach, CA.



The Executive of the Year award is presented to executives who have not only led their organizations successfully, but who have also played a decisive role in helping the growth of the overall industry. "I am deeply honored to receive this award and to be recognized by such a phenomenal organization," said Marsh. "Over the past decade, the Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition has grown to bring together our industry's most potent advocates, innovators, and thought-leaders. Like others in attendance today, Plug Power works diligently, every day, to further the commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell solutions in our country and around the world, I’m very proud to be recognized among my distinguished peers."

“Mr. Marsh has guided Plug Power’s and market sector growth in materials handling and backup power, and is now expanding into other industrial applications. Marsh also continues to serve as a prominent voice for, and booster of the industry,” said Morry Markowitz, President of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) and member of the FCS&EE Board.

As a leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology, Plug Power will play a prominent role in this year’s Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition. The Company is showcasing its commercial solutions on site at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, offering attendees a first-hand look at some of its most successful products, including a pallet jack outfitted with a GenDrive fuel cell and GenFuel hydrogen dispenser . The Plug Power display highlights the traction the company has gained in the industrial mobility marketplace - its products providing power in more than 28,000 pieces of material handling equipment, which have been fueled with hydrogen more than 23 million times by tier-1 customers including Walmart, Amazon and The Home Depot. The showcase is situated in the exhibit hall’s main product display area alongside other large-scale showings presented by fellow hydrogen economy leaders like Hexagon and Toyota .

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh will be a featured speaker during the November 6th morning plenary sessions. He is slated to take the stage at 11:30 a.m. to deliver a solo presentation on Plug Power’s successes in industrial mobility markets, including the material handling space, as well as its recent expansion into on-road vehicle applications in the United States and Europe, with partners including FedEx and DHL.

Founded in 1976, the biannual Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition is the longest running fuel cell industry conference in the United States. The event attracts hundreds of international manufacturers, fuel providers, customers, policy makers, supply chain leaders, integrators, academics, investors, media, and other stakeholders interested in learning more about the latest developments in the industry.

The 2019 Fuel Cell Seminar & Energy Exposition is comprised of an immersive series of talks and workshops highlighting the latest fuel cell and hydrogen products, technical and market research, policy updates, and commercialization strategies across all applications and market sectors. A number of notable public figures have signed on to participate in this week’s activities, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was involved in Tuesday’s H2@ Scale workshop.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.



Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

