DUNMORE, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s fourth quarter dividend of $0.28 per share, an 8% increase above the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.



“This cash dividend increase demonstrates the Board of Director’s and the Fidelity Bankers’ commitment to sustainably increasing shareholder value,” stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to announce a dividend increase for the fifth consecutive year, while continuing investment back into the Company in a meaningful way that drives profitable growth.”

The cash dividend of $0.28 per share is payable December 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2019.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s twelve community banking offices.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



