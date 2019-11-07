KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (NYSE:GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

US GAAP revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $1.12 billion;



US GAAP net income attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. in the third quarter of 2019 was $46.1 million;



Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 was $34.7 million; and



Adjusted EBITDAR in the third quarter of 2019 was $134.7 million.

“We had a very successful quarter as we generated same store occupancy growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, made final preparations for the transition to the PDPM and continued to execute on our portfolio optimization strategy,” noted George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis. “In addition, I am pleased to report that we received a positive reconciliation and settlement under the MSSP for the 2018 performance year and as a result, we reported income from our Genesis Healthcare ACO for the first time ever.”

“The positive results this quarter reflect the successful execution of our strategic long-term investments in the areas of portfolio optimization and “value-based” programming,” continued Hager. “We are making significant progress in returning Genesis to its historic operating model based on local market density, strong hospital and payor relationships and consistent clinical outcomes and results. Currently, 76% of our facilities are located in Genesis’ historical eastern markets.”

Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP)

As the industry continues to migrate from fee-for-service to pay-for-value, Genesis’ unique capabilities in the area of physician services has given it a competitive advantage in advancing participation in value-based programs.

In 2016, Genesis Healthcare ACO, LLC began participating in the MSSP through the Company’s Genesis Physician Services (GPS) division. GPS providers make more than half a million visits annually to both short- and long-stay patients, helping them improve overall healthcare quality and reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions. GPS is the only captive SNFist company in the industry and the only post-acute sponsored accountable care organization in the United States.

2018 Performance Year

During 2018, the Company managed approximately 6,400 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries under the MSSP with annualized Medicare spend of more than $155 million. In 2018, the MSSP required Genesis to save at least 3.2% of the total Medicare spend under management to share in up to 50% of the savings with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), while assuming no downside risk. In August 2019, Genesis was informed by CMS that it reached the minimum savings rate set by CMS required for gain share. As a result, in the third quarter of 2019, Genesis recognized MSSP income of approximately $1.7 million, net of expenses and provider distributions.

2019 Performance Year

During the first six months of 2019, the Company continued to operate under its first MSSP agreement with CMS. Effective July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2024, the Company entered into its second MSSP agreement with CMS. Under this agreement, the Company can share in up to 75% of the savings with CMS, but is also at risk for 40% of any increase in cost above the defined targets, which is further capped at 15% of its annualized benchmark costs under management.

With nearly four years of participation under the MSSP, the Company has gained valuable experience driving better outcomes and improved quality, managing episodic cost and developing in-house capabilities to predict program performance. Based upon the data available to the Company during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recognized $4.7 million of estimated MSSP income, net of expenses and provider distributions, for the period January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019. The final reconciliation and settlement of the 2019 performance year is expected to be announced by CMS in the third quarter of 2020. The Company will continue to closely monitor and evaluate its estimated performance under the 2019 performance year and will adjust its estimated MSSP income.

Portfolio Optimization

Genesis continues to exit underperforming facilities and certain low-density markets in order to focus on investment and growth in core, strategic markets. During the third quarter of 2019, Genesis divested, exited or closed the operations of 22 facilities. In 2019, through October 1, 2019, Genesis exited a total of 43 facilities with approximate annual net revenue of $366.3 million, a pre-tax net loss of $10.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million. These transactions resulted in the reduction of approximately $6.9 million of annual cash lease payments and the repayment of $154 million of indebtedness.

Divestitures in excess of acquisitions reduced Adjusted EBITDAR by $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year quarter.



Genesis recently announced that it has made another investment with a private investor involving 18 skilled nursing facilities historically leased by Genesis from Second Spring Healthcare Investments and Welltower Inc. Genesis will continue to operate the 18 facilities pursuant to a new lease with the new owner, reducing annual rent escalators from 2.0% to zero until year five. Through its investment, Genesis holds approximately a 30% interest in the entity that owns the real estate of the 18 facilities. Genesis also acquired a fixed price purchase option to acquire the real estate in 2024 at a 10% premium above the original acquisition cost.

“In addition to divestitures, we are prioritizing transactions like this unique investment that will lessen the burden of lease escalators, allow us to participate in future real estate appreciation, reduce our overall cost of capital and set the stage for greater facility ownership in the future,” commented Hager. “We were tracking so well toward our goal to own or obtain fixed price purchase options on at least 30% of our portfolio by the end of 2020 that we are now raising our goal to 35%. Additionally, we are currently pursing creative joint venture structures designed to take advantage of strong local operating resources in a number of our western markets.”

Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM)

Genesis continues to work through the transition to PDPM effective October 1, 2019. As previously announced, the Company expects its average Medicare rate per patient day in its inpatient segment, to remain relatively flat under PDPM as compared to the average Medicare rate under the previous RUGs payment system. In addition, the Company estimates that operating expenses in its captive skilled nursing facilities will decline approximately $30 million annually as a result of using more cost effective modalities in the delivery of therapy services. Separately, as a result of PDPM related contract pricing modifications, the Company’s third party rehabilitation therapy services revenue is expected to decline approximately $30 million annually. This revenue reduction is expected to be offset completely by cost reductions that have been implemented. Thus, Genesis continues to see PDPM as both positive for patients and accretive to the Company.

Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standard

On January 1, 2019, Genesis adopted FASB Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessees to recognize leases on-balance sheet. Therefore, comparative information for periods prior to January 1, 2019 has not been adjusted.

Topic 842 had a material effect on Genesis’s consolidated financial statements. The most significant effects of adoption relate to (1) the recognition of new right-of-use (ROU) assets and lease liabilities on its consolidated balance sheet for real estate operating leases; (2) the derecognition of existing assets and liabilities for sale-leaseback transactions that previously did not qualify for sale accounting; and (3) significant new disclosures about leasing activities. In addition, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, adoption of Topic 842 is the primary driver of the increase to lease expense and the decrease to interest expense, when compared to the same periods in the prior year, since the prior year has not been adjusted.

About Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 26 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 1,123,705 $ 1,217,271 $ 3,430,397 $ 3,790,703 Salaries, wages and benefits 620,493 680,604 1,889,062 2,122,128 Other operating expenses 339,441 371,064 1,014,507 1,125,779 General and administrative costs 35,930 35,482 107,024 114,404 Lease expense 100,018 32,366 288,665 97,548 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,932 53,038 101,395 168,036 Interest expense 37,099 115,695 141,590 348,687 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,460 — 2,436 9,785 Investment income (2,071 ) (2,178 ) (6,078 ) (4,856 ) Other income (131,811 ) (20,207 ) (172,141 ) (42,360 ) Transaction costs 12,941 11,361 23,025 26,567 Long-lived asset impairments 16,037 32,390 16,937 88,008 Goodwill and identifiable intangible asset impairments — 929 — 2,061 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (93 ) (152 ) (178 ) 106 Income (loss) before income tax benefit 58,329 (93,121 ) 24,153 (265,190 ) Income tax benefit (569 ) (1,220 ) (680 ) (1,759 ) Net income (loss) 58,898 (91,901 ) 24,833 (263,431 ) Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (12,801 ) 33,773 1,182 97,153 Net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. $ 46,097 $ (58,128 ) $ 26,015 $ (166,278 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic: Weighted-average shares outstanding for basic net income (loss) per share 109,123 102,489 106,581 100,461 Basic net income (loss) per common share attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. $ 0.42 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.24 $ (1.66 ) Diluted: Weighted-average shares outstanding for diluted net income (loss) per share 166,002 102,489 164,583 100,461 Diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. $ 0.40 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.21 $ (1.66 )





GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 34,837 $ 20,865 Restricted cash and equivalents 42,807 73,762 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 545,259 622,717 Other current assets 161,365 158,281 Total current assets 784,268 875,625 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 957,218 2,887,554 Finance lease right-of-use asset, net of accumulated amortization 37,685 — Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,416,914 — Restricted cash and equivalents 50,425 47,649 Identifiable intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 90,079 119,082 Goodwill 85,642 85,642 Other long-term assets 251,916 248,071 Total assets $ 4,674,147 $ 4,263,623 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 473,563 $ 462,599 Accrued compensation 153,488 172,726 Other current liabilities 400,188 276,887 Total current liabilities 1,027,239 912,212 Long-term debt 1,420,952 1,082,933 Finance lease obligations 39,676 967,942 Operating lease obligations 2,697,496 — Financing obligations — 2,732,939 Other long-term liabilities 554,007 612,463 Stockholders' deficit (1,065,223 ) (2,044,866 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 4,674,147 $ 4,263,623

GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities (1) $ 15,758 $ 14,066 Net cash used in investing activities (393,034 ) (54,877 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 363,069 110,273 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents (14,207 ) 69,462 Beginning of period 142,276 58,638 End of period $ 128,069 $ 128,100

(1) - Net cash provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 includes approximately $23.0 million and $26.6 million, respectively, of cash payments for transaction-related costs.





GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

KEY PERFORMANCE AND VALUATION MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial Results (in thousands) Financial Performance Measures: Net revenues (GAAP) $ 1,123,705 $ 1,217,271 $ 3,430,397 $ 3,790,703 Net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GAAP) 46,097 (58,128 ) 26,015 (166,278 ) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 130,360 75,612 267,138 251,533 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 34,683 113,520 150,552 362,281 Valuation Measure: Adjusted EBITDAR (Non-GAAP) $ 134,701 $ 439,217

INPATIENT SEGMENT:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Occupancy Statistics - Inpatient Available licensed beds in service at end of period 43,769 51,634 43,769 51,634 Available operating beds in service at end of period 41,912 49,553 41,912 49,553 Available patient days based on licensed beds 4,026,748 4,750,328 11,939,391 14,096,082 Available patient days based on operating beds 3,856,927 4,555,745 11,437,918 13,522,878 Actual patient days 3,367,241 3,838,454 10,011,691 11,424,759 Occupancy percentage - licensed beds 83.6 % 80.8 % 83.9 % 81.0 % Occupancy percentage - operating beds 87.3 % 84.3 % 87.5 % 84.5 % Skilled mix 17.6 % 17.9 % 18.4 % 19.1 % Average daily census 36,600 41,722 36,673 41,849 Revenue per patient day (skilled nursing facilities) Medicare Part A $ 523 $ 522 $ 525 $ 525 Insurance 465 456 460 458 Private and other 368 337 367 336 Medicaid 233 223 232 223 Medicaid (net of provider taxes) 213 204 213 204 Weighted average (net of provider taxes) $ 277 $ 270 $ 279 $ 274 Patient days by payor (skilled nursing facilities) Medicare 319,656 378,968 999,535 1,203,234 Insurance 239,060 273,200 735,736 854,666 Total skilled mix days 558,716 652,168 1,735,271 2,057,900 Private and other 188,157 222,890 545,584 670,908 Medicaid 2,425,249 2,758,817 7,150,761 8,098,284 Total Days 3,172,122 3,633,875 9,431,616 10,827,092 Patient days as a percentage of total patient days (skilled nursing facilities) Medicare 10.1 % 10.4 % 10.6 % 11.1 % Insurance 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.8 % 8.0 % Skilled mix 17.6 % 17.9 % 18.4 % 19.1 % Private and other 5.9 % 6.1 % 5.8 % 6.2 % Medicaid 76.5 % 76.0 % 75.8 % 74.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Facilities at end of period Skilled nursing facilities Leased 280 337 280 337 Owned 30 44 30 44 Joint Venture 38 5 38 5 Managed * 12 33 12 33 Total skilled nursing facilities 360 419 360 419 Total licensed beds 43,712 51,543 43,712 51,543 Assisted/Senior living facilities: Leased 21 19 21 19 Owned 1 4 1 4 Joint Venture 1 1 1 1 Managed 1 2 1 2 Total assisted/senior living facilities 24 26 24 26 Total licensed beds 1,941 2,209 1,941 2,209 Total facilities 384 445 384 445 Total Jointly Owned and Managed— (Unconsolidated) 13 15 13 15



REHABILITATION THERAPY SEGMENT**:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue mix %: Company-operated 35.3 % 37.2 % 35.9 % 37.1 % Non-affiliated 64.7 % 62.8 % 64.1 % 62.9 % Sites of service (at end of period) 1,185 1,327 1,185 1,327 Revenue per site $ 149,357 $ 152,273 $ 459,411 $ 476,010 Therapist efficiency % 70.5 % 67.5 % 71.6 % 67.8 %

* In 2018, includes 20 facilities located in Texas for which the real estate is owned by Genesis.

** Excludes respiratory therapy services.

Reasons for Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

The following discussion includes references to Adjusted EBITDAR, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures (collectively, Non-GAAP Financial Measures). A Non-GAAP Financial Measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position and cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. We have provided reconciliations of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe the presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because these financial measures are useful for trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. By excluding certain expenses and other items that may not be indicative of our core business operating results, these Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

allow investors to evaluate our performance from management’s perspective, resulting in greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by us in our financial and operational decision making;



facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which management monitors financial performance;



facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the post-acute industry;



provide better transparency as to the measures used by management and others who follow our industry to estimate the value of our company; and



allow investors to view our financial performance and condition in the same manner as our significant landlords and lenders require us to report financial information to them in connection with determining our compliance with financial covenants.

We use two Non-GAAP Financial Measures primarily (EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) as performance measures and believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to them is net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. We use one Non-GAAP Financial Measure (Adjusted EBITDAR) as a valuation measure. We use Non-GAAP Financial Measures to assess the value of our business and the performance of our operating businesses, as well as the employees responsible for operating such businesses. Non-GAAP Financial Measures are useful in this regard because they do not include such costs as interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense which may vary from business unit to business unit depending upon such factors as the method used to finance the original purchase of the business unit or the tax law in the state in which a business unit operates. By excluding such factors when measuring financial performance, many of which are outside of the control of the employees responsible for operating our business units, we are better able to evaluate value and the operating performance of the business unit and the employees responsible for business unit performance. Consequently, we use these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to determine the extent to which our employees have met performance goals, and therefore the extent to which they may or may not be eligible for incentive compensation awards.

We also use Non-GAAP Financial Measures in our annual budget process. We believe these Non-GAAP Financial Measures facilitate internal comparisons to historical operating performance of prior periods and external comparisons to competitors’ historical operating performance. The presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures is consistent with our past practice and we believe these measures further enable investors and analysts to compare current non-GAAP measures with non-GAAP measures presented in prior periods.

Although we use Non-GAAP Financial Measures as financial measures to assess value and the performance of our business, the use of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures is limited because they do not consider certain material costs necessary to operate the business. These costs include our lease expense (only in the case of Adjusted EBITDAR), the cost to service debt, the depreciation and amortization associated with our long-lived assets, losses on early extinguishment of debt, transaction costs, long-lived asset impairment charges, federal and state income tax expenses, the operating results of our discontinued businesses and the income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Because Non-GAAP Financial Measures do not consider these important elements of our cost structure, a user of our financial information who relies on Non-GAAP Financial Measures as the only measures of our performance could draw an incomplete or misleading conclusion regarding our financial performance. Consequently, a user of our financial information should consider net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. as an important measure of its financial performance because it provides the most complete measure of our performance.

Other companies may define Non-GAAP Financial Measures differently and, as a result, our Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Non-GAAP Financial Measures do not represent net income (loss), as defined by GAAP. Non-GAAP Financial Measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP Financial Measures.

We use the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures that we believe are useful to investors as key valuation and operating performance measures:

EBITDA

We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense) and our asset base (depreciation and amortization expense) from our operating results. In addition, covenants in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance.

Adjustments to EBITDA

We adjust EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc., and EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. In addition, such adjustments are substantially similar to the adjustments to EBITDA provided for in the financial covenant calculations contained in our lease and debt agreements.

We adjust EBITDA for the following items:

Loss on early extinguishment of debt. We recognize gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt when we refinance our debt prior to its original term, requiring us to write-off any unamortized deferred financing fees. We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because we believe these gains and losses do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our operating businesses.



Other income. We primarily use this income statement caption to capture gains and losses on the sale or disposition of assets. We exclude the effect of such gains and losses because we believe they do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our operating businesses.



Transaction costs. In connection with our acquisition and disposition transactions, we incur costs consisting of investment banking, legal, transaction-based compensation and other professional service costs. We exclude acquisition and disposition related transaction costs expensed during the period because we believe these costs do not reflect the underlying performance of our operating businesses.



Long-lived asset impairments. We exclude non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges because we believe including them does not reflect the ongoing performance of our operating businesses. Additionally, such impairment charges represent accelerated depreciation expense, and depreciation expense is also excluded from EBITDA.



Goodwill and identifiable intangible asset impairments. We exclude non-cash goodwill and identifiable intangible asset impairment charges because we believe including them does not reflect the ongoing operating performance of our operating businesses.



Severance and restructuring. We exclude severance costs from planned reduction in force initiatives associated with restructuring activities intended to adjust our cost structure in response to changes in the business environment. We believe these costs do not reflect the underlying performance of our operating businesses. We do not exclude severance costs that are not associated with such restructuring activities.



Loss of newly acquired, constructed or divested businesses. The acquisition and construction of new businesses is an element of our growth strategy. Many of the businesses we acquire have a history of operating losses and continue to generate operating losses in the months that follow our acquisition. Newly constructed or developed businesses also generate losses while in their start-up phase. We view these losses as both temporary and an expected component of our long-term investment in the new venture. We adjust these losses when computing Adjusted EBITDA in order to better analyze the performance of our mature ongoing business. The activities of such businesses are adjusted when computing Adjusted EBITDA until such time as a new business generates positive Adjusted EBITDA. The divestiture of underperforming or non-strategic facilities is also an element of our business strategy. We eliminate the results of divested facilities beginning in the quarter in which they become divested. We view the income or losses associated with the wind-down of such divested facilities as not indicative of the performance of our ongoing operating business.



Stock-based compensation. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because it does not result in an outlay of cash and such non-cash expenses do not reflect the underlying performance of our operating businesses.



Regulatory defense and related costs. We exclude the costs of investigating and defending the inherited legal matters associated with prior transactions. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature as they will no longer be recognized following the final settlement of these matters. Also, we do not believe the excluded costs reflect underlying performance of our operating businesses.



Other non-recurring costs. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we excluded an insurance recovery and costs related to the hurricane events of fiscal year 2017. We do not believe the excluded costs reflect the performance of our ongoing operating business. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we excluded $8.5 million of costs attributable to the write down of receivables in our non-core physician services business and the impairment of unrealized incentives associated with a government program rewarding the meaningful use of technology in the delivery of healthcare. This incentive was estimated to be earned and recognized between 2015 and 2016 within our physician services line of business.



Adjusted EBITDAR

We use Adjusted EBITDAR as one measure in determining the value of our business and the value of prospective acquisitions or divestitures. Adjusted EBITDAR is also a commonly used measure to estimate the enterprise value of businesses in the healthcare and other industries. In addition, financial covenants in our lease agreements use Adjusted EBITDAR as a measure of compliance.

The adjustments made and previously described in the computation of Adjusted EBITDA are also made when computing Adjusted EBITDAR.

See the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. to Non-GAAP financial information included herein.

GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC. TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. $ 46,097 $ (58,128 ) $ 26,015 $ (166,278 ) Adjustments to compute EBITDA: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 12,801 (33,773 ) (1,182 ) (97,153 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 34,932 53,038 101,395 168,036 Interest expense 37,099 115,695 141,590 348,687 Income tax expense (benefit) (569 ) (1,220 ) (680 ) (1,759 ) EBITDA $ 130,360 $ 75,612 267,138 251,533 Adjustments to compute Adjusted EBITDA: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2,460 — 2,436 9,785 Other income (131,811 ) (20,207 ) (172,141 ) (42,360 ) Transaction costs 12,941 11,361 23,025 26,567 Long-lived asset impairments 16,037 32,390 16,937 88,008 Goodwill and identifiable intangible asset impairments — 929 — 2,061 Severance and restructuring 2,751 1,023 4,870 7,357 Loss of newly acquired, constructed, or divested businesses 67 1,385 2,811 3,560 Stock-based compensation 1,878 2,176 5,713 6,732 Regulatory defense and related costs — 463 — 603 Other non-recurring costs — 8,388 (237 ) 8,435 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,683 $ 113,520 $ 150,552 $ 362,281 Lease Expense 100,018 32,366 288,665 97,548 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 134,701 $ 439,217 Total cash lease payments made pursuant to operating leases, finance leases and financing obligations $ 100,500 $ 105,980 $ 314,516 $ 323,658

