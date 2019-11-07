DAYTON, Ohio and TURIN, Italy, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panini is pleased to announce that effective October 31, 2019, Robert Zielinski joined the company as Business Development Program Director, Global Technical Services (GTS). The company continues to invest strongly in Global Services to support continued growth and extend their market leadership position. Robert is responsible for identifying and pursuing new market opportunities for GTS expansion while supporting existing services accounts.



Mr. Zielinski is an accomplished leader with over 25 years’ experience within technology-innovation organizations. Robert most recently served as Director of Commercial Solutions at CDO Technologies, Inc., where he led the company’s commercial division including product development, project management, sales & marketing, and operations. Panini will rely on Robert’s expertise in these areas for defining and implementing strategies to achieve the company’s services growth objectives.

Robert is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University (B.S.) and The Ohio State University (M.L.A.) and also holds multiple certifications from the Center for Development of Security Excellence.

“This position is critical to the continued success and long term growth of Panini Services,” says Shawn Hilliard, SVP – Global Technical Services, Panini. “Robert’s high energy, teamwork and passion makes him the perfect addition to our global team.”

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over seventy years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company’s expertise in research & development. Panini’s market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini boasts the world’s largest deployed base of check imaging systems and offers an expanding range of branch transformation solutions including intelligent capture, instant issuance, and secure identity options for reliable and user-friendly customer authentication. The company operates on a global scale and has direct subsidiaries in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets.

