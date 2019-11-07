EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Fiscal Q1 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased 5% to $1.48 billion from $1.57 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and increased 74% from $850.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased 2% to $8.3 million (0.56% of revenue) from $8.5 million (0.54% of revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and increased 29% from $6.5 million (0.76% of revenue) for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $128,000 or $0.02 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and net loss of $823,000 or $(0.12) per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 8% to 576,000 ounces from 535,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and increased 65% from 350,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 14% to 20.9 million ounces from 18.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and increased 67% from 12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019

As of September 30, 2019, the number of secured loans increased 109% to 3,571 from 1,705 as of September 30, 2018 and increased 27% from 2,806 as of June 30, 2019

Fiscal Q1 2020 Financial Results

Revenues decreased 5% to $1.48 billion from $1.57 billion in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower forward sales of approximately $0.4 billion, offset by higher gold and silver prices and higher gold and silver ounces sold.

Gross profit decreased 2% to $8.3 million (0.56% of revenue) from $8.5 million (0.54% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower gross profits earned by the Company’s Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, offset by higher gross profits earned by the Direct Sales segment (i.e. Goldline).

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7% to $8.3 million from $7.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in overall compensation costs of $0.2 million, and deductibles on insurance claims of $0.3 million, which were partially offset by a decrease in consulting costs of $0.1 million.

Interest income increased 27% to $5.8 million from $4.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to interest income earned by the Company’s Secured Lending Segment and other finance product income earned by its Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment.

Interest expense increased 45% to $5.1 million from $3.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher overall average debt levels and interest rates associated with the Secured Lending segment’s asset-backed notes issued in September 2018.

Net income totaled $128,000 or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we leveraged our diversified platform and long-standing relationships to capitalize on the modest increase in demand we experienced for A-Mark’s physical products, which was incrementally higher than the demand we witnessed in the prior quarter,” said company CEO Greg Roberts. “While we realized broad-based improvements across our business, particularly in the latter half of the quarter, our Secured Lending segment performed especially well, as evidenced by the 27% sequential increase in the number of loans outstanding and an increase in interest income from our higher average loan portfolio during the quarter. This performance, coupled with the increases in both gold and silver volume sold in Q1, drove sequential improvements in our financial results for the first quarter compared with last quarter, including a 74% increase in revenue, a 29% increase in gross profit, and profitability.

“Today, A-Mark has one of the most expansive product and service offerings in the industry, and we are continuing to invest in strategic growth areas to capitalize on and further increase our market share within the industry. This includes expanding our Secured Lending segment to respond to favorable trends in the market as well as investing in our company’s digital transformation to drive additional operational and financial efficiencies across our business over the long-term.

“As we look forward, we are cautiously optimistic about our prospects this year, especially given the macro backdrop and upcoming election year. The investments and initiatives we have completed have positioned us well and give us increased confidence in our organization as whole. We believe these factors will support a stronger fiscal 2020 with more predictable growth and increased profitability.”

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is a leading full-service precious metals trading company and wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products. The company’s global customer base includes sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales.

A-Mark operates several business units in its Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, including Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Transcontinental Depository Services (TDS), Logistics, and the Mint (as more fully described below). Its Industrial unit services manufacturers and fabricators of products utilizing precious metals, while its Coin and Bar unit deals in over 200 different products for distribution to dealers and other qualified purchasers. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver and platinum coins, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through its TDS subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers with a variety of managed storage options for precious metals worldwide. Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides customers an array of complementary services, including receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging and shipping of precious metals and custom coins on a secure basis. A-Mark also holds a majority stake in a joint venture that owns the minting operations known as SilverTowne Mint (Mint) , which designs and produces minted silver products which provide greater product selection to customers, price stability within the supply chain as well as more secured access to silver during volatile market environments.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Collateral Finance Corporation ( CFC ) and AM Capital Funding, LLC (AMCF). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. AMCF was formed in 2018 for the purpose of securitizing eligible secured loans of CFC.

A-Mark operates its Direct Sales segment primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Goldline Inc. (Goldline) , a direct retailer of precious metals for the investor community. Goldline markets A-Mark’s precious metal products through various channels, including radio, television, and the Internet.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, California and with offices and facilities in Los Angeles, California, Vienna, Austria, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Winchester, Indiana. For more information, visit www.amark.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the failure to execute our growth strategy as planned; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; changes in the current international political climate which has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets; increased competition for our higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of our business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and other business, economic, financial and governmental risks as described in in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words "should," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "foresee," "plan" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. Additionally, any statements related to future improved performance and estimates of revenues and earnings per share are forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 12,461 $ 8,320 Receivables, net 23,643 26,895 Derivative assets 19,546 2,428 Secured loans receivable 150,473 125,298 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 200,809 208,792 Inventories: Inventories 213,068 198,356 Restricted inventories 159,130 94,505 372,198 292,861 Income tax receivable 1,500 1,473 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,605 2,783 Total current assets 783,235 668,850 Operating lease right of use assets, net 5,066 — Plant, property and equipment, net 6,448 6,731 Goodwill 8,881 8,881 Intangibles, net 5,599 5,852 Long-term investments 11,897 11,885 Deferred tax assets - non-current 3,071 3,163 Other long-term assets 3,000 — Total assets $ 827,197 $ 705,362 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 204,000 $ 167,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 196,738 201,144 Product financing arrangements 159,130 94,505 Accounts payable 85,405 62,180 Derivative liabilities 6,690 9,971 Accrued liabilities 5,391 6,137 Total current liabilities 657,354 540,937 Notes payable 92,017 91,859 Other liabilities 4,791 — Total liabilities 754,162 632,796 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 7,031,450 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 71 71 Additional paid-in capital 26,618 26,452 Retained earnings 43,263 43,135 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 69,952 69,658 Non-controlling interests 3,083 2,908 Total stockholders’ equity 73,035 72,566 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 827,197 $ 705,362

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 1,481,014 $ 1,565,090 Cost of sales 1,472,674 1,556,615 Gross profit 8,340 8,475 Selling, general and administrative expenses (8,270 ) (7,719 ) Interest income 5,768 4,551 Interest expense (5,142 ) (3,552 ) Other (expense) income, net (166 ) 248 Unrealized loss on foreign exchange (122 ) (70 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 408 1,933 Income tax expense (105 ) (499 ) Net income 303 1,434 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 175 (47 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 128 $ 1,481 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,031,400 7,031,400 Diluted 7,091,000 7,091,900

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 303 $ 1,434 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 668 697 Amortization of loan cost 353 211 Deferred income taxes 92 453 Interest added to principal of secured loans (5 ) (5 ) Share-based compensation 166 272 Earnings from equity method investments (11 ) (248 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 3,252 (21,476 ) Secured loans receivable 1,543 93 Secured loans made to affiliates 5,154 6,824 Derivative assets (17,118 ) 4,689 Income tax receivable (27 ) (8 ) Precious metals held under financing arrangements 7,983 30,090 Inventories (79,337 ) (9,689 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (17 ) (208 ) Accounts payable 23,225 14,996 Derivative liabilities (3,281 ) 15,517 Liabilities on borrowed metals (4,406 ) (53,148 ) Accrued liabilities (1,016 ) (792 ) Net cash used in operating activities (62,479 ) (10,298 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for plant, property, and equipment (137 ) (122 ) Secured loans receivable, net (31,868 ) 21,621 Other loans originated (3,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (35,005 ) 21,499 Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 64,625 (60,814 ) Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net 37,000 (21,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable — 90,000 Debt funding issuance costs — (2,964 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 101,625 5,222 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,141 16,423 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,320 6,291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 12,461 $ 22,714

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows: