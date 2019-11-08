In October 2019 AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company or KN) has reloaded 413 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipėda and Subačius oil terminals. During the first ten months of 2019 the Company in total reloaded 4,790 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks.



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for October 2019 reached EUR 2.3 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January – October 2019 of the Company’s oil terminals comprise EUR 26.2 million.



In October 2019 the Company’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals have re-gasified and reloaded 2,703 thousand MWh of natural gas. During the first ten months of 2019 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 15.296 thousand MWh of the natural gas. Compared to the first ten months of 2018 (7,485 thousand MWh), during the same period in 2019 handling increased by 95.8 per cent, or by 7,811 thousand MWh.



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s LNG terminals for October 2019 comprised EUR 6.4 million (during the same month of 2018 – EUR 5.4 million). LNG terminal’s revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG, reloading revenues and other consultations. The LNG terminal revenue level (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on re-gasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC (NCECP before July 1st)) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminals for the ten months of 2019 comprise EUR 59.7 million and are higher by 10.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 (EUR 53.9 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January - October of 2019 amount to EUR 85.9 million, or higher by 2.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 - EUR 83.7 million.

﻿Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

October January – October 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 413 504 -18.1% 4,790 5,534 -13.4% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 2,703 709 281.2% 15,296 7,811 95.8%

﻿Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2019:

January February March April May June July August September October Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 626 454 461 433 446 506 575 450 426 413 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 471 173 96 1,475 1,774 2,430 2,256 1,523 2,395 2,703

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

October January – October 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Oil terminals activity 2.3 2.5 -8.0% 26.2 29.8 -12.1% LNG terminals activity 6.4 5.4 18.5% 59.7 53.9 10.8% Total: 8.7 7.9 10.1% 85.9 83.7 2.6%

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

