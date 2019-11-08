SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 8 November 2019 at 2:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lamminen)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2019.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lamminen, Johanna
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20191108090104_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-11-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 711 Unit price: 37.0208 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 711 Volume weighted average price: 37.0208 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Sampo plc
Helsinki, FINLAND
