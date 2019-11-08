NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2) if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

According to the complaint, Sundial Growers Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 to August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

