NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA, UAA) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Under Amour from August 3, 2016 to November 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Under Armour investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleged Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 6, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.






