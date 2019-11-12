BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors that it has opened an investigation whether Craft Brew Alliance (“Craft Brew”) (NASDAQ: BREW) and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Craft Brew to Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) for $16.50 per share. The investigation will focus on whether shareholders of Craft Brew will receive fair compensation in the buyout.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Craft Brew Alliance securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ brew .

