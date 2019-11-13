GREENVILLE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB: SCOO) (“School Specialty”, “SSI” or “the Company”), a leading provider of innovative products and solutions that support integrated learning environments for improved student social, emotional, mental and physical well-being, today provided results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 28, 2019.
Michael Buenzow, Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The past several months have been transformative for our Company. We have improved our sales organization through the implementation of the Team Sell model, refined our approach to customer segmentation, and continued to improve pricing. Our gross margin trends within key product areas continue to improve and we achieved key objectives relating to core fulfillment center performance and more efficient management of our transportation requirements. We continue to streamline our organization and align around our core competencies and as a result have decided to move the custom portion of the Agenda business to Discontinued Operations as of the fourth quarter. A tighter focus on our core business will enable us to improve profitability and free cash flow going forward. During the quarter, our Supplies product line increased 2.2% year over year, driven by solid growth with our Large District accounts. As we progress through the fourth quarter, support for a strong Science Curriculum recovery in 2020; the Science Curriculum segment has been a significant area of under-performance in 2019, but the tide is beginning to turn in our favor.”
Ryan M. Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “The improving trend in gross margin is attributable to ongoing initiatives to optimize pricing and take a more strategic approach to margin management. The improvements made are just beginning to materially impact our results; we have yet to realize the full benefits of these actions and expect continued gross margin improvement in 2020. Our operations team and their ability to service our customers throughout this peak season was exemplary, leading to improved order momentum as we exit the peak season. In addition, we are investing in our product line to ensure that we are bringing industry-leading solutions to our customers. This includes launching in 2020 our greatest number of new, innovative furniture items in many years.”
Michael Buenzow added, “As we enter the final quarter of the year, we are now tracking slightly below the lower end of our previously disclosed revenue guidance as a result of a delayed recovery within Science Curriculum and modestly lower outlook for our Instruction and Invention product portfolio. Despite the lower revenue outlook, we are encouraged by the trend in 2019 gross margin. We are guiding adjusted EBITDA to a range of $28 million to $30 million, down from $42 million previously; the revised outlook is almost entirely driven by Science Curriculum segment and challenges within the custom Agenda business. However, we are confident adjusted EBITDA will improve in 2020 as our new product introductions drive organic revenue growth, process improvement initiatives continue to drive down costs and we realize the benefit of our strategic decision to exit the custom Agenda business. Our team is dedicated to these objectives and will continue to work across the business to maximize shareholder value.”
As previously announced, School Specialty, Inc. is continuing to work with its Board of Directors, in conjunction with its legal and financial advisors, to carry out a formal process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. The Company has previously disclosed that it has been working with a financial advisor to address its capital structure and has expanded these efforts to include the review of a full range of strategic and financing alternatives, which may include a sale of the Company or other business combination. The Board has formed a special committee which will carefully evaluate and consider all potential options. Our entire team remains committed to serving our customers throughout this process.
The Company is currently in active discussions with multiple parties across a range of alternatives, including sale transactions and junior capital investments. Proposals have been requested to be submitted in November. In addition, the Company recently reached agreement in principle on non-binding terms with its senior secured lenders fora forbearance related to third quarter noncompliance and amendments to the terms of its debt facilities. Finally, the Company is in discussions to obtain an extension of the December 12, 2019 maturity date of the deferred cash payment obligations.
School Specialty will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results and outlook. Speaking from management will be Michael C. Buenzow, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan M. Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin L. Baehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Interested parties can also participate on the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of School Specialty’s website at http://investors.schoolspecialty.com. For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call and webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.
School Specialty designs, develops and delivers the broadest assortment of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace, including essential classroom supplies, furniture, educational technology, supplemental learning resources, science-based curriculum, and other unique products and services that enable educators across North America to transform more than classrooms. The Company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and customized planning, development and project management tools to deliver its unique value proposition, which supports the social, emotional, mental, and physical safety of students – improving both their learning outcomes and school district performance.
School Specialty serves the U.S. and Canada with a multi-channel approach. For more information, visit https://corporate.schoolspecialty.com/ or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Find ideas, resources and inspiration by visiting our blog: https://blog.schoolspecialty.com/.
Any statements made in this press release about School Specialty’s expected financial results, future financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, or prospects, including but not limited to those statements relating to its expected results for 2019 under the heading “Fiscal 2019 Outlook Update” and elsewhere in this press release, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," “projects,” “should,” "targets" and/or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on School Specialty's current estimates and assumptions and, as such, involve uncertainty and risk. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including the risk factors described in Item 1A of School Specialty's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, which risk factors are incorporated herein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except to the extent required under the federal securities laws, School Specialty does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements.
This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) adjusted for: provision for (benefit from) income taxes; purchase accounting deferred revenue adjustments; restructuring costs; restructuring-related costs included in SG&A; impairment charges; depreciation and amortization expense; amortization of development costs; net interest expense; and stock-based compensation. Free Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for: capital expenditures; product development expenditures; proceeds from asset sales; unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; other; changes in working capital; Cash Interest and Cash Taxes.
The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA a relevant supplemental measure of its financial performance and Free Cash Flow a relevant supplemental measure of liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for investors regarding trends and performance of our ongoing operations and is useful for year-over-year comparisons of such results. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals.
In summary, we believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business, (iv) evaluate trends in our business, (v) evaluate our ability to generate cash and improve liquidity, and (vi) assess the Company’s ability to fund both its operating activities and reinvestments into the business, as well as service its debt, including debt repayments, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends.
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow do not represent, and should not be considered, an alternative to net income or operating income, or an alternative to cashflow from operations, as determined by GAAP, and our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|SCHOOL SPECIALTY, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 28, 2019
|September 29, 2018
|September 28, 2019
|September 29, 2018
|Revenues
|$
|278,512
|$
|290,280
|$
|535,053
|$
|558,839
|Cost of revenues
|185,945
|192,776
|357,005
|366,470
|Gross profit
|92,567
|97,504
|178,048
|192,369
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|64,436
|59,607
|167,416
|170,553
|Impairment charge
|4,580
|-
|4,863
|-
|Facility exit costs and restructuring
|1,080
|667
|2,290
|1,149
|Operating income (loss)
|22,471
|37,230
|3,479
|20,667
|Other expense:
|Interest expense
|5,341
|4,157
|14,927
|11,351
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|238
|-
|1,320
|-
|Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes
|16,892
|33,073
|(12,768)
|9,316
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(972)
|14,517
|199
|9,420
|Net income (loss)
|$
|17,864
|$
|18,556
|$
|(12,967)
|$
|(104)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|7,025
|7,000
|7,013
|7,000
|Diluted
|8,282
|7,063
|7,013
|7,000
|Net Loss per Share:
|Basic
|$
|2.54
|$
|2.65
|$
|(1.85)
|$
|(0.01)
|Diluted
|$
|2.16
|$
|2.63
|$
|(1.85)
|$
|(0.01)
|September 28, 2019
|September 29, 2018
|September 28, 2019
|September 29, 2018
|Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
|amortization, change in value of derivatives, restructuring
|and impairment charges (EBITDA) reconciliation:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|17,864
|$
|18,556
|$
|(12,967)
|$
|(104)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(972)
|14,517
|199
|9,420
|Purchase accounting deferred revenue adjustment
|-
|77
|-
|715
|Impairment charge
|4,580
|-
|4,863
|-
|Restructuring costs
|1,080
|667
|2,290
|1,149
|Restructuring-related costs incl in SG&A
|3,450
|313
|7,383
|2,002
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|238
|-
|1,320
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|4,605
|4,214
|13,118
|13,607
|Amortization of development costs
|1,171
|1,503
|3,471
|4,190
|Net interest expense
|5,341
|4,157
|14,927
|11,351
|Stock-based compensation
|118
|(19)
|(771)
|1,178
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|37,475
|$
|43,985
|$
|33,833
|$
|43,508
|September 28, 2019
|September 29, 2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,862
|$
|7,922
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts
|of $1,721 and $1,310, respectively
|162,127
|175,111
|Inventories, net
|81,974
|96,024
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|18,802
|17,731
|Refundable income taxes
|397
|-
|Total current assets
|$
|269,162
|$
|296,788
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|29,497
|31,732
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|11,275
|-
|Goodwill
|-
|26,842
|Intangible assets, net
|30,215
|34,245
|Development costs and other
|13,818
|15,407
|Deferred taxes long-term
|282
|2,002
|Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|-
|-
|Total assets
|$
|354,249
|$
|407,016
|September 28, 2019
|September 29, 2018
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities - long-term debt
|$
|199,068
|$
|90,450
|Current operating lease liability
|5,039
|-
|Accounts Payable
|49,341
|43,219
|Accrued compensation
|7,156
|5,211
|Contract liabilities
|7,589
|7,232
|Accrued royalties
|1,542
|2,105
|Other accrued liabilities
|20,829
|23,885
|Total current liabilities
|290,564
|172,102
|Long-term debt - less current maturities
|0
|128,830
|Operating lease liability
|6,337
|-
|Other liabilities
|3,580
|569
|Total liabilities
|300,481
|301,501
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
|7,025,219; 7,000,000 and 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|7
|7
|Treasury stock, at cost 5,145; 5,145 shares authorized and outstanding
|(34)
|-
|Capital in excess of par value
|124,301
|124,228
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,902)
|(1,720)
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(68,604)
|(17,000)
|Total stockholders' equity
|53,768
|105,515
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|354,249
|$
|407,016
