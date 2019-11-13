MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry, is pleased to announce Print Panther’s winning entries at the 2019 Canadian Printing Awards, recognized at the November 7 awards ceremony in Toronto, Ontario.



The Canadian Printing Awards is an annual celebration of Canadian print achievement. Now in their 14th year, the event is organized by PrintAction, the top graphic communications publication in Canada, and their parent company Annex Business Media. Each of the 35 awards are presented in Gold, Silver, and Bronze designations and split into five program sections: Industry Achievement, Print Design, Printing, Technology, and Environment. This year, Print Panther received the Gold award in Special Effects for their work on the Extreme Digital Designer’s Guide, as well as the Silver award for their Eat Print Love business cards.

The Extreme Digital Designer’s Guide introduces the creative capabilities of new digital printing and embellishment processes to graphic artists and their agencies. Created in collaboration with Think2Grow Marketing and printed by Print Panther, Konica Minolta distributes it as an educational tool. The Guide showcases a full breadth of digital printing applications, including texturized foil and varnish printing on various media and substrates, laminate options (linen, soft touch, and matte coated), embossed labels and invitations, authenticated holographic digital printing, banner production, and more. All of the pages in the Guide were printed using one or more of Konica Minolta’s production, industrial, and inkjet devices.

Print Panther, based in Oakville, Ontario, was the first in Canada to install Konica Minolta's innovative MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL system. This ground-breaking technology takes advanced finishing to the next level by providing digital spot UV coating in plain 2D and 3D formats, plus embossed and foil textured effects – all in a single pass. Moreover, the digital spot UV coating is 100% variable-data capable – including barcode reader options enabling custom spot varnished prints with unique graphics, text and numeric data for runs from one to thousands of sheets.

According to Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd., "This award reaffirms Print Panther’s exceptional command of digital and specialty printing applications. The Designer’s Guide has been an exercise in successful collaboration; Think2Grow Marketing offered creative concept and project management, Konica Minolta provided the industry-leading technologies, and Print Panther’s expert team executed the production of the remarkable final piece.”

“With our vision to foresee the potential and embrace the power of the MGI technology before anyone else in Canada, we have differentiated our offerings and built out a different kind of print shop,” said Christine Yardley, President of Print Panther. “What truly sets us apart is the custom finishing that we offer in-house for our customers. We can manage complex projects flexibly and more efficiently. Our digital focus is really giving us an edge in the marketplace and it is reflected in the work that we are able to do for our customers.”

For more information on the Konica Minolta Extreme Digital Designer’s Guide, contact your Konica Minolta sales representative.

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.



About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

About Print Panther

Print Panther prides itself on developing unique, creative print and finishing solutions. With deep industry expertise, they continually push the boundaries of the printed page offering clients the highest quality and hands-on creative support from inception to completion. Founded in 1997, the business began as Binders Galore, manufacturing eco-friendly presentation materials. For more information, please visit: www.printpanther.ca and follow Print Panther on LinkedIn.

About Think2Grow Marketing

Think2Grow Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency founded in 2013. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company is led by a team of seasoned marketing executives with more than 40 years of combined experience in the printing industry. Think2Grow provides full end-to-end marketing services to help clients accelerate growth; from content development and web design to email marketing, social media management, and more. The company works with clients of all sizes, from local businesses to globally recognized brands from all over the world. For more information, visit www.think2grow.com .

