Cheney Brothers Joins the 48th Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

LANTANA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Cheney Brothers, Inc . joined forces to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Palm Beach County Food Bank . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour, Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings of protein, will help families fight hunger across Palm Beach County to serve nearly 100,000 individuals in need.

“At Palm Beach County Food Bank, we understand that hunger is all around us,” said Karen Erren, executive director for the Palm Beach County Food Bank. “We’re grateful for this donation from Smithfield and Cheney that will provide the necessary nutrition to feed those in need. This protein will help our food bank support individuals and families by giving them access to wholesome meals.”

Representatives from Smithfield and Cheney presented the donation to Palm Beach County Food Bank at an event at the food bank this morning. During the donation presentation, representatives from each organization discussed the issue of food insecurity and the significance of the donation, which will provide meals for those facing hunger in Palm Beach county and the surrounding areas on Florida’s east coast.

“Giving back to communities we serve is something that Cheney Brothers truly believes in, and partnering with Smithfield for their Helping Hungry Homes® tour is a powerful way to make a difference,” said Laura Russell, a spokesperson for Cheney Brothers. “This is a wonderful opportunity to support our community and provide nutritious meals for those dealing with food insecurity.”

This is the 48th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative was created to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity nationwide, and we can’t do it alone,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We’re proud to partner with Cheney to support the Palm Beach County Food Bank through this donation that will provide wholesome meals for those facing hunger.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About The Palm Beach County Food Bank

The Palm Beach County Food Bank provides access to nutritious food for more than 100,000 hungry Palm Beach County residents every month. The Food Bank procures approximately 5 million pounds of food annually from grocery stores, restaurants, food distributors, wholesalers and other sources and provides it to more than 200 local community partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens and residential housing programs. Palm Beach County Food Bank programs reach families, school children and seniors, and connect those in need to available benefits and resources. For more information, visit https://www.pbcfoodbank.org/ .

About Cheney Brothers, Inc.

Cheney Brothers, Inc. is a family owned and operated, fourth generation food distributor in Florida. Founded in 1925 by Joe Cheney in West Palm Beach, Cheney Brothers operations have expanded into North Carolina and Georgia with more than 3,000 employees. Cheney Brothers features brands from nationally recognized manufacturers, from gourmet to everyday, with its own list of exlusive brands like Grand Western, Grand Western Steaks, Crazy Fish International, Duck Deli, Fronte, Bari Brand, Acento Latino, Cheney Brothers Estate, Belgium Butter, Nut & Candy and Tres Hermanos. For more information, visit www.cheneybrothers.com .

