Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

14 November 2019 at 10 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s new shares registered in the Trade Register

A total of 77,684 new shares were subscribed for in Aktia Bank Plc’s share savings plan AktiaUna directed to the company’s personnel.

The new shares have been registered in the Trade Register on 14 November 2019. After the registration, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 69,172,437 shares. The share subscription price of EUR 588,387.15 will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The new shares bring full shareholder rights as of the registration date 14 November 2019.

Trading of the new shares at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd alongside with the existing shares will commence on 15 November 2019.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

General Counsel Mia Bengts, tel. +358 10 247 6348

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia provides an extensive range of banking and asset management services as well as personal insurance. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia provides services to its customers at branch offices, online, through mobile interfaces and telephone services. Aktia’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.