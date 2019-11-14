THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose to the board of directors effective immediately.



Mr. Larose is a graduate of École Polytechnique in Engineering (Geology) and holds an MBA from H.E.C. Montreal. Mr. Larose has been involved previously as a mining exploration project manager with the James Bay Development Corporation, principally focused on uranium and base metals, and has been actively involved in mining exploration projects in the Gaspe Peninsula. Mr. Larose also has more than 25 years of experience in business development and management in the downstream oil business. Mr. Larose was a founding member of the Quebec Used Oil Management Organization (SOGHU) and remains a member of its board of directors.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to welcome Mr.Larose to our board, his experience and knowledge of our sector and properties will be a great addition. Mr Larose will be part of our audit committee as an independent director," stated Sylvain Laberge President & CEO of Gespeg Resources Inc.

About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in the underexplored Gaspé Penninsula, along with the Chibougamau region of Québec. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



