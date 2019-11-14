SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the Company is tomorrow, November 15, 2019.



Class Period: Mar. 17, 2017 - Aug. 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 15, 2019

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about ProPetro’s expense reimbursements to senior executives, transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interests, and the adequacy of the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting. On August 8, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced the Company would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, citing an ongoing internal review of the expense reimbursements and related party transactions. In response, the price of PUMP shares crashed over 26% the next day.

On October 9, 2019, PUMP announced it replaced Dale Redman and Jeffrey Smith in their capacities as PUMP’s principal executive and financial officers, respectively. As such, they will no longer be responsible for certifying PUMP’s financial statements.

On October 18, 2019, Reuters reported the SEC is investigating the Company’s financial disclosures.

On October 31, 2019, Culper Research published a scathing report detailing reasons Culper Research believes the Company’s internal review “was a farce, and shares are ultimately worthless.” In response, the price of PUMP shares steeply fell again.

If you invested in ProPetro Holding Corp. between Mar. 17, 2017 and Aug. 8, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which management may have misled investors about the Company’s internal controls and previously-issued financial statements,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

