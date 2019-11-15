CERRITOS, CA., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) – First Choice Bancorp (the “Company” or “First Choice”) announced today that Lynn M. Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the Company and First Choice Bank in order to accept a position with another financial institution based in California. The Company also announced that Diana Hanson, Chief Accounting Officer for the Company and First Choice Bank, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, and will lead the Company’s finance department on an interim basis while First Choice conducts an executive search for Ms. Hopkins’ replacement. Ms. Hanson has over 25 years of experience in corporate accounting for the financial services industry, including as the SVP/Director of Accounting Policy at Pacific Western Bank, and has served as First Choice’s Chief Accounting Officer since 2019.

“We appreciate Lynn’s service to First Choice and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Robert M. Franko, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Choice. “Diana Hanson has been a key member of our finance department since joining First Choice in March 2019 and has done an outstanding job of managing our accounting functions. We are very pleased to recognize Diana’s value to First Choice and we know that she is well suited to lead our finance department while we conduct our search for a permanent CFO.”

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of September 30, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.66 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches, and 2 loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank's website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com .

