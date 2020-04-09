DENVER, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has appointed Sean Blosser to the newly created position of vice president of revenue cycle management (RCM).



As a key member of Assure’s leadership team, Blosser will oversee expedient billing, accounts receivable operations, and the implementation of scalable processes to increase efficiency, quality and success. Blosser’s work will also align with Assure’s vice president of strategy Paul Webster, who will now focus on payer strategy and developing an in-network revenue stream by securing agreements with commercial insurance providers. In addition, Blosser will lead Assure’s in-house billing and collections team to create a data-driven environment, set goals and implement strategies that ensure revenue and cash collection expectations are met.

“Sean is a seasoned professional and results-oriented leader, making him a great fit for Assure’s management team. His primary objectives will include accelerating the Company’s cash collections, lowering accounts receivable and reducing days sales outstanding,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “In addition, Sean’s extensive ground-up leadership experience in RCM, information technology, out-of-network billing, acquisition integration, coding and training is a great fit for our organization as we continue to grow rapidly and expand geographically. His track record of success and deep skill set position him to navigate and optimize the Company’s billing and collections function in a dynamic and ever-changing healthcare revenue cycle business.”

On his appointment, Blosser commented, “I’m very excited to join the Assure team and implement best practice revenue cycle methodologies to drive results for the organization. I am looking forward to supporting the Company as it enters its next phase of growth.”

With an emphasis on process improvement, analytics and RCM turnarounds, Blosser has previously served as a financial leader at multiple healthcare organizations for both publicly traded and private equity portfolio companies. Before joining Assure, Blosser served as Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management with Option Care Health, where he was responsible for RCM functions at BioScrip Pharmacy, overseeing $780M in annual revenue and managing more than 400 team members while driving substantial improvements in collections, bad debt and billing processes.

Blosser earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado Denver.

Concurrent with his appointment, Blosser will receive 200,000 common stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company’s existing stock option plan (the “Options”). The Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable hold periods.

Update on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results

Assure was prepared for its audit and progressing as expected to meet the April 29, 2020, filing deadline for reporting fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. However, factors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the inability of auditors to travel and the limited availability of certain employees ciritcal to the process due to quarantine, are contributing to delays and impacting the Company’s ability to meet this deadline.

Similar to other companies navigating this situation, Assure is evaluating whether it will utilize the temporary relief extension periods from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020, that have been offered by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Assure is resolutely continuing its process for completing its audit with the goal of reporting results by April 29, 2020. As soon as the Company has greater clarity on its progress towards the objective, a final decision on the timing for reporting fourth quarter and full year 2019 results will be provided.

Closing Fourth Tranche of Convertible Debenture Unit Offering

The Company has closed the fourth tranche (the “Fourth Tranche Closing”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to US$4 million (the “Offering”) units of the Company (each a “Unit” and collectively, the “Units”), issuing 300 Units for gross proceeds of US$300,000. Each Unit is comprised of one unsecured redeemable convertible debenture (the “Debentures”), each with a principal amount of US$1,000 and 357 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). To date, the Company issued 2,620 Units for gross proceeds of US$2,620,000 (the “Offering”). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.



In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by the applicable finder and such number of finders warrants (each a “Finders Warrant” and collectively, the “Finders Warrants”) equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the Debentures issued as a direct result of introductions from such finders. In connection with the Fourth Tranche Closing, the Company paid an aggregate of US$17,500 and issued an aggregate of 12,500 Finders Warrants.

On December 13, 2020, the Company closed the first tranche of the Offering by issuing an aggregate of 965 Units and 48,250 Finders Warrants. On January 17, 2020, the Company closed the second tranche of the Offering by issuing an aggregate of 470 Units and 22,000 Finders Warrants. On February 4, 2020, the Company closed the third tranche of the Offering by issuing an aggregate of 886 Units and 21,800 Finders Warrants.

For further details concerning the Offering, please refer to the Company’s news releases dated February 5, 2020, January 20, 2020, January 6, 2020, December 16, 2019, and November 22, 2019.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering and all securities issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of twelve months following the date of issuance thereof, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSXV.

