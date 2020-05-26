Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 26, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that Kiadis will participate in the 2020 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Arthur Lahr, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00am EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting the "For Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at https://www.kiadis.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Time: 11:00am EDT

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/kds/

Kiadis Pharma Contacts:

Kiadis Pharma:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel. +1 617 710 7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 610 942 514

kiadis@optimumcomms.com

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis presenteert op de Jefferies Healthcare Conference van 2020

Amsterdam, Nederland, 26 mei 2020 – Kiadis Pharma nv (‘Kiadis’) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutische onderneming in de klinische fase, maakt vandaag bekend dat Kiadis zal deelnemen aan de Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference van 2020. Arthur Lahr, chief executive officer, zal op woensdag 3 juni 2020 om 11.00 uur EDT deelnemen aan een interview gesprek.

De presentatie wordt live uitgezonden en kan worden bekeken via het tabblad ‘For Investors’ door op het subtabblad ‘Events and Presentations’ te klikken op de website van de onderneming: https://www.kiadis.com/. Een herhaling van de webcast blijft 90 dagen beschikbaar.

Datum: woensdag 3 juni 2020

Tijdstip: 11.00 uur EDT

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/kds/

Dit persbericht vormt een vertaling van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd bepalend.

About Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK-Cell Therapies

Kiadis Pharma’s NK-cell programs consist of off-the-shelf and haploidentical donor cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.

The Company’s NK-cell PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of anti-cancer cytotoxic NK-cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis Pharma’s proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK-cells from unique universal donors. The Kiadis Pharma off-the-shelf K-NK platform can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis Pharma is clinically developing K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company is also developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT and provides functional, mature and potent NK-cells from a haploidentical family member. In addition, the Company has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

About Kiadis Pharma

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma’s or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma’s officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.