Press Release Distribution
Reach media, investors, and consumers with targeted distribution options from GlobeNewswire. Build awareness, shape your presence in AI answers, and earn more media coverage.
Introducing the SOAR Content Framework™
The blueprint for AI-visible press releases
AI doesn’t just read press releases. It interprets, prioritizes, and decides which sources get surfaced in answers.
The SOAR Content Framework™ defines the four signals that consistently influence AI visibility: Structure, Originality, Authority, and Recency. Based on one of the largest AI visibility studies in the industry, SOAR gives communicators a practical model for building press releases that AI can understand, trust, and cite.
Built into GlobeNewswire, SOAR helps ensure your news is optimized before it’s measured, tracked, or amplified.
AI Optimization is as Essential as Spell Check
The AI Press Release Optimizer improves visibility in answer-engine responses and citations by recommending nuanced edits and explaining why they matter.
This isn’t a press release grader. It’s content optimization built for authority and clarity in AI-mediated discovery. Typical tools check PR basics like headline length, keywords, quotes, and links. The AI Press Release Optimizer goes further by recommending nuanced changes and explaining why each change improves Answer Engine visibility using the SOAR Content Framework™.
Maximize AI Search Visibility for Your Press Releases
Notified + Profound
Track your news across ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI answer engines.
- GlobeNewswire Analytics includes Profound’s exclusive AI citation data, providing real-time insight on how often your press releases are cited and surfaced in AI search.
- See how your news shows up in AI-generated answers, giving you actionable insights to improve the visibility, accuracy, and reach of your next release.
- New Case Study: Discover how to optimize your content so it ranks in AI-driven answers, based on insights from 200,000+ press releases and 13 million AI citations.
Media Contacts Database
Find the right journalists—faster.
Connect with the media contacts who actually cover your story and boost your earned media results.
Unlike basic Boolean tools, Smart Search uses context and semantic search to uncover relevant journalists that traditional searches miss.
With Personalized Pitch, you can skip mass emails and send smarter, data-informed outreach in minutes.Discover a Better Media Database
Earnings and Regulatory Compliance
Share your financial story with confidence
Ensure every earnings release and regulatory filing is timely and optimized for visibility across financial markets, search, and AI platforms.
From 8-Ks to EDGAR and SEDAR filings, GlobeNewswire’s compliance workflows simplify complex reporting and amplify discoverability.Deliver Flawless Earnings
Get your news seen, shared, and amplified.
Ready to share your news? Register to send a press release with GlobeNewswire.Get Started Now
Optimized Newswire Distribution
Get your story everywhere it matters
Distribute your press releases with confidence, from Wall Street terminals to newsroom inboxes to search engines and AI tools like Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Gemini.
GlobeNewswire’s press release distribution service ensures your story gets discovered, indexed, and amplified, wherever your audience looks.
- Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and leading global brands
- Built-in multimedia, SEO, and AI discovery tools
- Target by region, industry, or audience
- Structured for newsrooms, search engines, and generative AI platforms
Featured Media Partner:
VoM News (Voice of Masses) based in Jammu, India is an online news website dedicated to delivering the latest news and updates from India and around the world in a variety of categories such as politics, sports, business, technology and more.Visit VoM News