Introducing the SOAR Content Framework™

The blueprint for AI-visible press releases

AI doesn’t just read press releases. It interprets, prioritizes, and decides which sources get surfaced in answers.

The SOAR Content Framework™ defines the four signals that consistently influence AI visibility: Structure, Originality, Authority, and Recency. Based on one of the largest AI visibility studies in the industry, SOAR gives communicators a practical model for building press releases that AI can understand, trust, and cite.

Built into GlobeNewswire, SOAR helps ensure your news is optimized before it’s measured, tracked, or amplified.

Explore the SOAR Framework