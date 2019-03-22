Dublin, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene (PP): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polypropylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polypropylene.
1. INTRODUCTION: POLYPROPYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. POLYPROPYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. POLYPROPYLENE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World polypropylene capacity
3.2. World polypropylene production
3.3. Polypropylene consumption
3.4. Polypropylene global trade
3.5. Polypropylene prices in the world market
4. POLYPROPYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
4.1. Polypropylene European market analysis
4.2. Polypropylene Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Polypropylene North American market analysis
4.4. Polypropylene Latin American market analysis
4.5. Polypropylene Africa & Middle East market analysis
5. POLYPROPYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Polypropylene capacity and production forecast up to 2023
5.2. Polypropylene consumption forecast up to 2023
5.3. Polypropylene market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYPROPYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. POLYPROPYLENE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. POLYPROPYLENE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
