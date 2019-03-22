Dublin, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene (PP): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polypropylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polypropylene.

Report Scope

  • The report covers global, regional and country markets of polypropylene
  • It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
  • Comprehensive data showing polypropylene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
  • The report indicates a wealth of information on polypropylene manufacturers and distributors
  • Region market overview covers the following: production of polypropylene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
  • Polypropylene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

  • Your knowledge of polypropylene market will become wider
  • Analysis of the polypropylene market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment
  • You will boost - Your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into polypropylene market
  • Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated
  • Polypropylene market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: POLYPROPYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. POLYPROPYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. POLYPROPYLENE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World polypropylene capacity

  • Capacity broken down by region
  • Capacity divided by country
  • Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World polypropylene production

  • Global output dynamics
  • Production by region
  • Production by country

3.3. Polypropylene consumption

  • World consumption
  • Consumption trends in Europe
  • Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
  • Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Polypropylene global trade

  • World trade dynamics
  • Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Polypropylene prices in the world market

4. POLYPROPYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

  • Total installed capacity in country
  • Production in country
  • Manufacturers in country
  • Consumption of in country
  • Export and import in country
  • Prices in country

4.1. Polypropylene European market analysis

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Czech Republic
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Spain
  • Ukraine
  • UK

4.2. Polypropylene Asia Pacific market analysis

  • Australia
  • Azerbaijan
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkmenistan
  • Vietnam

4.3. Polypropylene North American market analysis

  • USA

4.4. Polypropylene Latin American market analysis

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Mexico
  • Venezuela

4.5. Polypropylene Africa & Middle East market analysis

  • Egypt
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Kuwait
  • Nigeria
  • Oman
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Sudan
  • Turkey
  • UAE

5. POLYPROPYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Polypropylene capacity and production forecast up to 2023

  • Global production forecast
  • On-going projects

5.2. Polypropylene consumption forecast up to 2023

  • World consumption forecast
  • Forecast of consumption in Europe
  • Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
  • Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Polypropylene market prices forecast up to 2023

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYPROPYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. POLYPROPYLENE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. POLYPROPYLENE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x4b2jc/world?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Plastics