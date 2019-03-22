Dublin, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polypropylene (PP): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polypropylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polypropylene.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of polypropylene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing polypropylene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on polypropylene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of polypropylene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Polypropylene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

Your knowledge of polypropylene market will become wider

Analysis of the polypropylene market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost - Your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into polypropylene market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

Polypropylene market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: POLYPROPYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POLYPROPYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. POLYPROPYLENE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World polypropylene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World polypropylene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Polypropylene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Polypropylene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Polypropylene prices in the world market



4. POLYPROPYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Polypropylene European market analysis



Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Ukraine

UK

4.2. Polypropylene Asia Pacific market analysis



Australia

Azerbaijan

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkmenistan

Vietnam

4.3. Polypropylene North American market analysis



USA

4.4. Polypropylene Latin American market analysis



Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Venezuela

4.5. Polypropylene Africa & Middle East market analysis



Egypt

Iran

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Oman

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Sudan

Turkey

UAE

5. POLYPROPYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Polypropylene capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Polypropylene consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Polypropylene market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYPROPYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. POLYPROPYLENE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. POLYPROPYLENE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



