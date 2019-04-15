Selbyville, Delaware, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Asia Pacific Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, penetration of organized retail, and foodservice industry across the region. Additionally, factors such as favorable industrialization policy, emphasis on novel technologies, and increasing cultivation of fruits and vegetables in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia will boost the product demand.

Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market will cross USD 392 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Strong outlook along with versatile applications across beverages, jams, dairy & ice cream, bakery, snacks, and confectionery industry are among key factors driving the processed fruits and vegetables market. Shifting consumer preference towards RTE food, and canned products will supplement market expansion. Additionally, technological innovation in dispensation techniques has enabled the manufactures to launch new products with a higher amount of nutritional content.

Longer shelf-life can be achieved by subjecting fruits and vegetables to various forms of processing such as freezing, fresh-cutting, and canning. This procedure offers a higher convenience factor and enhances the product scope in various food applications. Technological advancements by means of incorporating a high degree of automation at various stages of processing are providing a positive outlook for the product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3232

Key aspects such as prolonged shelf life, ease of preservation & storage, and openness in the global market for trade will promulgate the processed fruits and vegetables business. Additionally, rising consumer demand for exotic, healthy and fresh products that are readily available and require minimum preparation time are expected to gain higher importance in the future which will give an impetus to the business growth.

Growing health consciousness among consumers has led to the appropriate intake of vitamins and nutrients rich foods which has resulted in increased adoption of canned fruits and vegetables, thereby fueling industry expansion. Additionally, processed products can be stored and preserved for a longer duration of time and are available even during the off-season thereby providing the market with improved growth avenues.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 200 market data tables & 13 charts & figures from the report, “Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market By Type (Fruits, Vegetables), By Product (Fresh, Fresh-Cut, Canned, Frozen, Drying & Dehydration), By Processing Equipment (Pre-processing, Processing, Washing, Filling, Seasoning, Packaging), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market

Processed fruits segment is expected to hold over 35% of the overall market in 2018. Growing awareness among the consumers regarding intake of fruits daily owing to its nutrient-rich profile and high fiber content will propel the demand for the product. Increasing consumption of jellies, jams, confectionery, and marmalades, etc. by the young generation and will further support industry expansion for processed fruits over the forecast timeframe.

Fresh fruits & vegetables accounted for more than 30% revenue share in 2018. Consumers inclination towards consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables owing to its nutrient locked feature is expected to boost the segment growth. Key factors including the absence of harmful contaminants, use of environmentally friendly preservation methods and freshness of the products will further increase the industry share.

Processing equipment dominated the overall market accounting for over 30% of the industry share in 2018. Increasing consumption of convenience and RTE food owing to busy lifestyles and their ready availability will support the demand for this equipment in the forthcoming years. Also, incorporation of advanced technologies for processing fruits and vegetables has enhanced the accuracy, time required, and output, which will stimulate business growth.

North America dominated the overall fruits and vegetables market in 2018 owing to high consumer spending on convenience foods coupled with growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables. Additionally, increasing adoption of vegan & flexitarian diets owing to the increasing health issues along with demand for organic fruits & vegetables will provide strong growth prospects for the future. Extensive investments in automation technologies along with the presence of organized retail and e-commerce distribution channels will supplement the growth of processed fruits and vegetables market share.

The processed fruits and vegetables market share is highly fragmented with the presence of many regional players and multinational corporations. The key manufacturers include Dole Food Company, SVZ, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sysco Corporation, Conagra Foods, and Nestle. The industry participants are involved in product innovation, collaborations, M&A, and capacity expansions to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2018, Dole Food Company announced a new partnership with Safeway Fresh Foods to expand its product portfolio.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3232

Browse Related Reports:

Seasonings Market By Type (Oregano, Pepper, Paprika, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Garlic, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Frozen Foods, Savory Snacks, Meat & Poultry), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Romania, Hungary, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/seasonings-market

Food Binders Market By Source (Plant [Starch { Corn, Tapioca, Potato}, Hydrocolloids {Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Agar Agar, Pectin, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gum}] Animal [Egg White, Gelatin, Whey]), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Sports Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sauces & Dressings, Meat Products, Processed Food), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherland, Poland, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/food-binders-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com Blog: http://l2food.com