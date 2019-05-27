Selbyville, Delaware, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The polypropylene fiber market is anticipated to hike from USD 10 billion in 2018 to around USD 13 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Growing developments in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America would drive the global market.

Global automotive production reached more than 95 million units out of which almost 30% was produced in China. Other countries such as Japan, South Korea and India also exhibited high automotive production and sales. This would likely propel the market demand as it is widely used in automotive interiors like trunk carpets, heat insulation pads, seats, etc. It is the lightest among all synthetic substitutes with a density of around 0.9 g/cm3 and has a larger covering area. Hence, it’s the ideal fit for this end-user segment. These qualities will propel the polypropylene fibers market demand in developing countries.

Product usage is increasing in construction industry owing to its various characteristics. It helps in improving the crack resistance, anti-permeability, frost-resistance, antiknock, anti-abrasion performance and workability of mortar and concrete. The uniform distribution of these fibers in concrete helps to prevent the steel formwork from corroding and as a result helps in extending the life of buildings and structures. Hence, developments in the construction industry would in turn augment the polypropylene fiber market over the study period.

Continuous form occupied a lower share in the polypropylene fibers market owing to its limited applications. This form finds usage in upholstery and other woven applications like woven bags, twines, nets, etc. Rising population in developing region and improving disposable income would result in increased sale of furniture, which would likely increase the demand for continuous form PP fibers during the study period.

Hygiene products application segment will account for a share of around 15% in 2025 owing to the unique features of the product like hydrophobic nature, soft textured and lightweight. Hence, it is increasingly used in production of incontinence pads, nappies, tampons, sanitary towels, etc. Increasing health conscious consumers along with government initiatives to educate people regarding personal hygiene would propel the polypropylene fibers market in the study period.

Filtration end-user segment is likely to rise at a compound annual growth rate of around 3.5% over the study period. Filtration fabrics are made from this product owing to its superior resistance to chemicals. It is used in pleated filters, respirator cover stocks, vacuum cleaner prefilters, cartridge filters, liquid filters, air filters etc.

North America polypropylene fibers market demand has reached stagnation due to market maturity, leading to limited production expansion in the region. The growth of this region will be around 2% over the study period. Infrastructural projects and automotive production will be the major growth enablers for this region. North American manufacturers are investing in exploring developing economies where demand from end-user markets is higher.

Some of the product manufacturers in the polypropylene fibers market share are ABC Polymer Industries LLC, Sika AG, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Sinopec, The Euclid Chemical Company, BASF SE, etc.

