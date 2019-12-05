Tampa Bay, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced the availability of Patch Management, as part of TeamViewer’s Monitoring & Asset Management product.
“Keeping IT systems up to date is critical, as neglect or outdated software can lead to significant vulnerabilities, making room for cyber attackers”, says Dr. Mike Eissele, Chief Technology Officer at TeamViewer. “Patch Management is our integrated solution for SMBs and Enterprises, which enables our users to easily detect and patch vulnerable, outdated software. This has been a much-requested feature from our customers and we are happy to finally be able to offer it.”
Depending on the size of the company, the types of devices in use and the geographic distribution of the employees that use them, managing the patch management of an entire IT infrastructure can be quite a challenge. Especially when all it takes is one unpatched device to put the entire IT infrastructure at risk. With Patch Management by TeamViewer, it is now much easier to keep IT systems up to date and safe by automatically evaluating, testing, and applying patches to operating systems and even 3rd party applications - no matter how large or geographically dispersed a company is. From now on, users can not only detect outdated software versions with TeamViewer, but can easily take action and roll out a necessary patch in no time. With Patch Management, users will never miss an update again.
The key benefits of Patch Management with TeamViewer are:
Patch Management by TeamViewer includes the following features:
Furthermore, Patch Management is part of TeamViewers Monitoring & Asset Management product, which provides users with the additional benefits of:
To learn more about the features and benefits of Patch Management, please visit https://www.teamviewer.com/patch.
About TeamViewer
As a leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control, and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; more than 45 million devices are online at any time. Founded in 2005 in Goppingen, Germany, the company employs about 800 people in offices across Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.
Jon Stotts TeamViewer 646.961.3497 Jon.Stotts@teamviewer.com
