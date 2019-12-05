Leader in online video enhances click-through rates and improves video strategy for premier hotel brand leveraging proprietary, innovative analytics platform

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (OTCQB: VBIX), a leading provider of state-of-the-art video analytics and engagement platforms used by prominent brands, agencies and networks around the world, today announced its partnership with Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South , an upscale, all-suite hotel owned by Sierra Lodgings, Inc., to enhance their video marketing strategies and drive results with interactive features and actionable insights. This collaboration enables Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South to utilize the latest technology innovations to move customers through the sales funnel faster, make reservations and book corporate meetings and events.

“Our partnership with Viewbix provides us with an innovative video marketing platform to more effectively connect with consumers and convert them to customers,” says Warren Bingham, Director of Sales and Marketing for Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South. “Viewbix’s engagement and measurement capabilities are the perfect solution to bolster our video content to better engage with viewers about our first-class services and amenities.”

The Viewbix Studio provides a comprehensive understanding of campaign messages and scenes that resonate most with viewers. Several months into the program, Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South is seeing a video click-through rate of 32% onsite, representing a 75% increase prior to the partnership with Viewbix. The Viewbix Studio also influenced the hotel chain’s video strategy. With 75% consuming the hotel chain’s video content on mobile, Viewbix incorporated click-to-call functionality into strategically placed calls-to-action within the videos, enabling viewers to call for more information and make bookings with just one touch.

Viewbix’s partnership with Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South began with an analysis of their video marketing program. Viewbix implemented calls-to-action within their videos that correlated with when consumers are most likely to make reservations, book meetings and events. The program, which is focused on increasing engagement and conversion through video, will expand to social media posts and travel and hospitality industry websites that drive traffic to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South events website.

“We are thrilled to be working with Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, helping them to achieve their goals of filling beds and keeping meeting and event spaces booked up,” said Jonathan Stefansky, CEO and co-founder of Viewbix. “Our interactive capabilities have already had a big impact on customer conversion and our analytics platform has helped Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South to improve engagement strategies. We look forward to building on our work together by further implementing our patented solutions to increase ROI for their video campaigns.”

About Viewbix

Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. Viewbix offers self- and fully managed solutions that companies can leverage across multiple distribution channels. The Viewbix creative studio and analytics suite transforms standard video assets into interactive ones that drive ROI in a matter of minutes while providing real-time campaign optimization based on current and historical data. For more information, please visit www.viewbix.com .

About Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South is located 3.5 miles from the entrance to the Walt Disney World® Resort and a 20-minute drive from Orlando International Airport (MCO). The hotel offers 300 two-room suites featuring a private bedroom, separate living area with a sofa bed, microwave, refrigerator, and two flat-screen televisions. Included in every stay is a free made-to-order breakfast each morning and the nightly complimentary Evening Reception*. Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South also provides catering and event services for its 40,000 square feet of pillar-free meeting space, which is perfect for weddings, corporate events, and all types of gatherings. Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South does not charge a resort fee.

*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.

For more information, visit www.orlandolakebuenavistasouth.embassysuites.com or www.orlandolakebuenavistaevents.com , and connect with Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

