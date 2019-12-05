LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced it will exhibit at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies (IOCS) Conference, where their CTO, Brian Carmody will deliver a session detailing how companies can derive value from their data to create competitive advantage at a multi-petabyte scale. Brian’s session, titled “Identify and Capitalize on the REAL Value of Your Data (SPS33)” will take place on December 10 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. PST in Murano 3304.



Data is a valuable business asset that drives competitive advantage by creating the ability to react to customer insights. As volumes of data grow, Infinidat is helping its customers with industry-leading performance, reliability, ease-of-use, and unmatched economics at a multi-petabyte scale. In 2019, Infinidat’s solutions have received the following analyst and customer recognition:

“We think the Gartner IOCS Conference is a must-attend industry event where CIOs, storage architects, and others with responsibility for infrastructure and operations can learn about the latest trends across the industry and how to best prepare for continued digital transformation,” said Brian Carmody, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat. “Our storage solutions are well positioned for the all-digital future, and we are looking forward to sharing valuable insights with customers, prospects and other industry leaders on how enterprises can become more competitive as they grow to a multi-petabyte scale.”

The Gartner IOCS Conference will take place December 9 – 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Infinidat executives will be on hand to discuss the company’s product roadmap, how to “Scale to Win” with Infinidat, and to engage in strategic conversations about the state of the storage business. If you are interested in meeting with them, please use this link to book a meeting, or visit booth #244 at the conference.

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .



