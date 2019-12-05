ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, a demonstrated leader in software installation, open source software scanning, and software monetization, today released a research report on evolving trends with customer relationships. The Flexera Monetization Monitor: Monetization and the Customer Relationship report is available for download now.
The report will help product and customer executives at software and device manufacturers better understand the relationship between monetization and customer relationships.
“It is clear: software suppliers that place their customers front and center will be tomorrow’s winners. In today’s evolving software economy, vendors can’t hide behind a single perpetual transaction or interaction with a customer. With flexible subscription and usage-based models, supplier success depends on customer growth, which leads to renewal and advocacy,” said Nicole Segerer, vice president of global enablement at Flexera. “Even with evolving complexities, most suppliers realize that customer relationships; open and transparent communication; and continuous delivery of real, tangible value in products drive business success.”
Key highlights from the Monetization Monitor: Monetization and the Customer Relationship report include:
Methodology
In 2019 Flexera conducted a global survey among software suppliers, specifically asking for monetization, licensing, and pricing trends in the industry. The survey was undertaken globally. Of the 321 survey respondents, 24 percent are director and above; 31 percent are manager/team leader, and 45 percent are individual contributors. Responses were provided both by Flexera customers and non-customers.
About Flexera
Flexera’s solutions help software and IoT companies build and deliver secure products while protecting intellectual property. Make a great first impression with your software – with the gold standard for Windows and multi-platform installations. Leverage the power of open source and future-proof your business by eliminating compliance and security risk. Implement flexible monetization models, become a digital leader and grow recurring revenue while keeping your customers front and center. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit www.flexerasoftware.com.
