MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FemPulse Corporation (FemPulse), a private, clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing a novel therapy for the personalized treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in women, announces that it has completed an equity financing round the proceeds of which will allow the Company to accelerate development of its second-generation system through regulatory clearance in the U.S. Participants in the round included several new investors with significant global business, finance and biotech expertise, as well as continued strong support from existing investors.



Donald Deyo, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to receive this tremendous support from both new and existing investors allowing us to pursue our commitment to advance the field of bioelectronic medicine with our personalized treatment for OAB in women. This is an exciting time for the Company as we shift our focus to accelerating next generation product development ahead of regulatory clearance following encouraging clinical results that further validate our potential to offer an elegant and discrete solution to women suffering with the condition.”

FemPulse therapy is a minimally invasive, bioelectronic medicine solution for the treatment of OAB in women being developed as an alternative to conventional, invasive neuromodulation therapies. The Company anticipates completion of its EVANESCE-OAB trial, a prospective, randomized, sham-controlled, clinical study evaluating the safety and performance of its proprietary medical device in a home or at-work setting by the end of 2019. Results from the trial are anticipated to be presented at upcoming medical meetings in 2020.

About FemPulse Corporation

FemPulse Corporation is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company focused on treating women with overactive bladder. The company is developing the FemPulse System, an elegant neuromodulation platform, intended to provide mild electrical nerve stimulation to regulate bladder function and relieve the symptoms of OAB. The small, vaginal ring is disposable and may remain indwelling for days or weeks, affording discreet, personalized, continuous and self-managed therapy. For more information, visit www.fempulse.com .

Investor Contact:

Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

646-536-7024

epoalillo@theruthgroup.com