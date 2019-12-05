CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus UK Holding Company Limited (“Nexus”) announced today its intention to merge its trade furniture brand, broome + greene into its ecommerce and brick and mortar brand, Monroe & Kent Home.



Speaking at a presentation earlier today in New Jersey, Group Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib commented on the announcement: “broome + greene has developed a strong and loyal following of design professionals who champion the quality of our furniture and the exceptional service they receive.”

“After a detailed review of the business we established that the way design professionals' shop is changing fast.

“More dollars are being spent via ecommerce, email and over the phone as evidenced by the rapid growth of trade programs offered by ecommerce companies like Houzz and Wayfair. The traditional trade showroom model is holding on by a thread as the next generation of designers embrace digital sourcing and we need to be ready for that by repositioning the channels through which design professionals can access our products.

“Our review also identified that designers want breadth and depth of products offered. By merging broome + greene with Monroe & Kent Home, we’re able to extend outside of our own furniture brand and offer many more thousands of SKU’s to our clients from renowned companies like Arteriors, Regina Andrew, Sonder, Loloi and more.

“Design professionals will continue to enjoy the benefits that were offered by broome + greene, which includes a 20% discount on MSRP across all SKU’s sold by Monroe & Kent Home, in addition to a dedicated Account Manager, free shipping, net-60 credit terms for well qualified clients and our 30-Day Love It or Return It Guarantee.”

As previously announced, broome + greene has closed its Midwest trade showroom and will open a 5,000 square foot retail store in Spring 2020 in the West Loop under the Monroe & Kent Home brand. A 9,000 square foot flagship planned for late 2020 in Montgomery, New Jersey will now open as a Monroe & Kent Home store.

About Monroe & Kent Home

Founded in 2017, Monroe & Kent Home is a digital first brand, offering design professionals and consumers a broad selection of premium furniture, lighting & décor at affordable price points.

The company is extending its presence offline with three experiential retail stores, the first of which is planned to open mid-December 2019 in Marlton, New Jersey, followed by a new Midwest store in Spring 2020 and a 9,000 square foot flagship in Montgomery, New Jersey planned for late 2020.

Clare OShea

PR

+1 872-215-2820

clare.oshea@shopbandg.com



