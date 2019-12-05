SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference in December 2019.



Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Time: 3:00 pm ET

Place: The Westin New York Grand Central, New York

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/.

