NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that its President, Jonathan Bergman, has been nominated for a prestigious industry award honoring strong leadership.

Mr. Bergman was nominated for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Multi-Family Office Leading Individual Award. Family Wealth Report is an influential publication covering the wealth management and family office business.

“Jonathan earned this honor by expanding our investment program, particularly private equity, and increasing the profile and visibility of the firm,” said TAG Chief Executive Officer David Basner. “His leadership and commitment combined with his investment expertise has improved our client experience and helped position the firm and its clients for the future.”

Mr. Bergman, who was promoted to President of TAG in March , joined the firm in 2012.

The Family Wealth Report Awards are an annual event “rewarding achievement and showcasing top class performance and innovation” in the high net worth wealth management industry, according to the FWR website.

The awards dinner will take place on March 18, 2020, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

About TAG Associates ( www.tagassoc.com )



Founded in 1983, TAG Associates is an independent, privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. TAG oversees more than $8 billion in client assets for 110 high net worth families.

Michael Wichman

Dooley Wichman Communications

917-526-0855

michael@dooleywichman.com