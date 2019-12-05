SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner, today announced its first wave of speakers who will take the stage at Licensing Leadership Summit 2020 to share insight on the dynamic and evolving business of brand extension. Taking place March 16 and 17, 2020, in New York City, the re-imagined executive-level conference and networking event will present a comprehensive program that covers four industry-led tracks: “Driving Growth through Brand Strategy and Licensing,” “Capturing the Consumer,” “Retail, E-Commerce and Tech” and “The Future.”



Executives from companies including Beanstalk, Funko, Google, NFLPA, Nickelodeon, influencers, YouTube celebrities and many more are confirmed to speak at the comprehensive conference that reflects the evolution and growth potential of the business of consumer products, with an emphasis on licensing strategies, emerging categories, retail, consumer trends and thought leadership.

Announced speakers represent the licensing industry’s reach across a variety of sectors including entertainment, gaming, sports, retail, manufacturing and much more.

“Licensing provides a huge opportunity for individuals and companies to grow their brands and reach new audiences,” said Anna Knight, Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. “We’re thrilled to provide a platform for those who have successfully leveraged their likeness both creatively and strategically to become influential and globally known brands to share their insights with business leaders looking to leverage licensing as well.”

A selection of such speakers and presentations include:

Trevor George, CEO, Trevco, and John Kennard, Strategic Partnerships, Google Shopping

Session Title: How Marketplaces like Google and Amazon are Changing E-Retail's Future

Session Overview: Google and Amazon completely changed the way consumers shop and interact with brands. In this session, learn hear how such powerhouse companies plan to evolve their e-retail approach and the industry’s future.

Michael Stone, Chairman and Co-founder, Beanstalk

Session Title: Using an Analog Tool in a Digital Age to Entangle with Consumers

Session Overview: In this session, Michael Stone will share his wit and wisdom on the accelerated pace of change in the consumer shopping journey, that is, marketing to consumers in a way that will engage them and bond them to a brand thereby driving purchasing in an increasingly complex ecosystem in our connected world. Licensing, more than ever before, has and will continue to become integral to a brand’s marketing and retail strategy to entangle with consumers. Stone will share his thoughts on where brand licensing is headed as well as in cutting-edge areas such as digitally native brands, influencers, eSports and cannabis, among others.

Terése Whitehead, Senior Manager, Sponsorships and Operations, Player Services, NFLPA

Session Title: The Athlete Influencer Difference

Session Overview: Social media marketing has brought fans closer to the game and given them access to the most influential athletes in the world. These athletes are living, breathing IP and have the collective ability and reach to shape consumer sentiment. This presentation will examine how athlete influencers leverage their reach and platforms to market products and enhance brand partnerships.

Blippi, YouTube Star (6.5+ million subscribers)

Session Title: Digital Talent Licensing

Session Overview: In this session, YouTube star Blippi will be joined by Hollywood talent agency UTA, which has been at the forefront of representing new, digitally native talent, to explore the future of both kids’ entertainment as well as digitally native celebrity licensing.

