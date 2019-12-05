TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A “no-board” report has been issued with respect to negotiations between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), the Government of Ontario, and Catholic school board trustees. The release of this report means Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position as of December 21.

“As has become abundantly clear this week, Ontarians recognize the Ford government is not listening to their concerns, or treating publicly funded education with the respect it deserves,” says OECTA President Liz Stuart. “This ‘no-board’ should serve as another wakeup call for Premier Ford and Minister Lecce that it is time to get their act together. Our Association has two days of bargaining scheduled this week, and two more next week. We sincerely hope the government’s negotiating team will come to the table with a mandate to abandon the cuts and reach an agreement.”

The Association has not made any determinations at this time about possible strike action. However, OECTA members recently voted 97.1 per cent in favour of taking strike action if necessary. “As was reaffirmed this week by the OECD, Ontario’s publicly funded education system ranks among the best in the world. Catholic teachers have been working hard to negotiate an agreement that will keep it that way,” says Stuart. “Unfortunately, while they claim to be bargaining in good faith and making reasonable offers, the reality is the Ford government continues to focus more on public posturing than reaching an agreement. Catholic teachers have already filed a complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board about the government’s behaviour. We are prepared to do what it takes to ensure Premier Ford and Minister Lecce respect the bargaining process, listen to Ontarians, and get serious about supporting publicly funded education.”

- 30 -

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Michelle Despault, Director of Communications Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca