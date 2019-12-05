SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based identity proofing and biometric authentication solutions, today announced it has successfully been audited for Service Organization Control 2, conducted by NDNB Assurance LLP, a leading SOC-2 auditor.



Completion of the SOC-2 audit demonstrates that a qualified third-party firm has provided an unbiased examination of ImageWare Systems’ processes and practices for assuring that its platform is safe and secure.

“Protecting our customers’ data and privacy continues to be a high priority for us,” said Jim Miller, CEO, ImageWare Systems. “SOC-2 compliance is widely recognized as a benchmark of security, and we’re very proud to have third-party validation that our processes are secure.”

SOC-2 is considered the industry standard for information security and held only by organizations with a rigorous and demonstrated commitment to protecting user data. It was developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and was specifically designed for service providers using the cloud for services such as data hosting and data processing.

In addition to SOC-2, ImageWare Systems provides software that is designed and built to support many U.S. and international standards and guidelines including GDPR, CCPA, PSD2, PCI, and FIPS 140-2 (level3).

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. For a full list of ImageWare partnerships with other leading global brands such as ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Verizon, and others, please visit https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media contact: BAM Communications Emily Webb Email: Investor Relations: Harvey Bibicoff, CEO, Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc. (818) 379-8500