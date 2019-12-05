TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive, an award-winning digital health company, is announcing their intention to begin therapeutic trials utilizing their FDA-cleared ‘EQ Brain Performance’ (EQ) software platform. The announcement of their intention to formally begin studying the therapeutic impact of their digital platform represents a first for gamified neurological solutions, further solidifying their position as leaders in the digital medicine industry.



The need for digital medicine has never been greater, given the limitations and side effects of traditional medications, especially in young or senior patients, Highmark will continue to maintain the high benchmark it set within digital medicine by applying scientific and clinical rigor to its proprietary EQ platform. By fusing mobile gaming with evidence-based clinical medicine, it became a leader in the gamification of medical diagnostics. As one of the world’s first companies to use gamification to develop a Class II medical device, Highmark continues its mission to change the paradigm by which clinicians and patients diagnose and treat conditions that involve the brain.

“In the very near future, patients will have the option to choose how they want to treat certain medical conditions; by ingesting a pill or employing video games,” said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Highmark Interactive. “Eventually, patients will improve without being exposed to potentially harmful side effects that come with ingesting medicine.”

Highmark intends to begin their trials using their ‘EQ Active’ product, which focuses on treating patients suffering from concussion. There are approximately 4-million reported concussions annually in the US,1 with 78% of these patients being forced to take time away from work.2 However, most experts believe the actual number of patients struggling with mTBI is much higher, with the CDC estimating there may be 50-100% more cases than what is currently reported.3

As such, many have called this a silent epidemic. In addition to the debilitating effects of concussion, many of these patients also end up suffering from mental health conditions. The mental health impact is more severe in younger concussed patients, with adolescents having almost a 3-times greater risk of self-harm actions.4

While 80-85% will improve with rest and time, more than 15% of patients continue to suffer 3-6 months after their initial injury.5 Unable to return to work or school, these patients have no treatment options and often develop severe mental health issues.

Highmark believes, and has seen initial evidence, that its software can be used to treat patients, thus decreasing both the severity and length of time they suffer from symptoms. While the initial studies will use Highmark’s EQ software platform, eventually the games being prescribed will range from high-action mobile video games to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) games. The high-action, immersive games will leverage the inherent neuroplasticity of our brains, thus offering a safe, and enjoyable, treatment option for patients struggling with concussions. In time, Highmark intends to study the therapeutic benefits of digital therapies for mental health conditions associated with concussion, including major depressive disorder (MDD), ADHD, PTSD and anxiety.

The first clinical trials are scheduled to begin in early 2020, and further details will be announced at that time.

About Highmark Interactive

Founded in March 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of neurological testing and management. The company vision was to become leaders in digital diagnostics and therapeutics by fusing the engagement of mobile gaming with machine learning. Its core product line, EQ Brain Performance, was launched in January 2019 and is utilized on HIPAA and GDPR-compliant cloud-based technology, offering secure data management. It has received clearance in the US (FDA), EU (CE Marking), Canada, Oceania and more.

