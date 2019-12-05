Coconut Creek, FL, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company” or “NutraLife”) (OTC PINK: NLBS) launches a new line of phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) skincare and nutraceutical products under its in-house brand PCR Pure.



NutraLife's new skincare line, sold under the brand PCR Pure, will debut with a facial gel cleanser, a daytime face cream, a nighttime face cream, and an eye cream. All of the PCR Pure skincare products are formulated using effective, naturally derived ingredients that nourish and rejuvenate the skin, and contain various natural plant extracts, including the hemp plant. All of PCR Pure’s products are free of parabens, sulfates, sulfites and suitable for daily use.

NutraLife also announces its new PCR Pure brand Soothing Balm which is available in: Lavender Eucalyptus and Menthol Peppermint scents. Each one and a half-ounce of PCR Pure’s luxurious Soothing Balm provides 400 milligrams of PCR hemp extract and capsaicin for added efficacy.

In addition to its PCR Pure Hemp Soothing Balm, NutraLife will continue to offer its high-quality ingestible product lines, which range from classic tinctures to cutting-edge emulsions. NutraLife’s medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) carrier oil tinctures are offered in two strengths of 500 and 1000 milligrams for humans and 250 milligrams for pets and the emulsions contain 180 milligrams of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. Each of these products is available in daytime as well as nighttime formulations. NutraLife’s ingestible products are offered in a convenient travel size.

NutraLife’s skincare and nutraceutical products will be manufactured at its FDA registered Coconut Creek facility in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) under the direction of Edgar Ward, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. NutraLife’s products are tested for potency and purity by its in-house laboratory chemists at multiple points throughout the manufacturing process. The Company’s finished products also undergo third-party testing to ensure they do not contain contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents.

NutraLife currently manufactures and distributes thirteen different core formulations which it modifies to meet the specifications of its private-label customers. The Company provides approximately fifty different variations of its core formulations. In addition to NutraLife’s nutraceutical and new skincare line, NutraLife’s products include PCR extract-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, soothing balms, face creams, and nutraceutical oral spray products for daily health and wellness use.

About the Company

NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences company. NutraLife was founded in 2010 to manufacture and distribute private label and branded nutraceutical and wellness products. The Company launched its hemp-based PCR products in 2017. Through its subsidiaries, Precision Analytic Testing, Inc., and PhytoChem Technologies, Inc., NutraLife provides bulk material analytical, identity, potency and purity testing of raw hemp, hemp cultivation, raw bulk material extraction, and processing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (“NLBS” or the “Company”). These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company’s current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the Section entitled “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2019. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

CONTACT:

Edgar Ward, Chief Executive Officer

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc.

601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

nutralifebiosciences.com

888-509-8901

info@nutralifebiosciences.com

