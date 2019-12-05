Despite a $42 Million Loss on Extinguishment of Debt, Pretax Income was Roughly Breakeven
Pretax Income, Excluding Loss on Extinguishment of Debt and Land Related Charges, was $45 Million
Total Revenues Increased 16% Year-over-Year
15% Year-over-Year Expansion in Consolidated Community Count
Consolidated Contracts Grew 34% Year-over-Year
MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2019.
|RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD AND YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019:
(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
|REFINANCED OR EXCHANGED OVER $800 MILLION OF DEBT AND EXTENDED MATURITIES:
|LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2019:
|COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:
“The fourth quarter was illustrative of our efforts towards achieving our growth strategy. We experienced solid double-digit percentage gains in deliveries, total revenues, community count, contracts, backlog and contracts per community,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our adjusted pretax profit of $45 million for the quarter beat consensus estimates and made us profitable on this basis for the full year. Our increased level of revenues and the resultant lower SG&A expense ratio for the fourth quarter demonstrate the benefits of leveraging our SG&A expenses with higher revenues. We are encouraged by the current housing environment and economic backdrop which we believe should allow us to execute on our objectives.”
J. Larry Sorsby, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President commented, “During the fourth quarter, we took steps to significantly improve our capital structure and better position the Company to execute on our growth strategy. We successfully exchanged or refinanced over $800 million of debt. We eliminated all maturities until 2022 and pushed out over 50% of the debt maturing in 2022 and 2024. Additionally, we simplified the capital structure by creating a single collateral pool for all secured debt holders. The long-term benefits of extending our debt maturities far outweighed the short-term impact of the $42 million charge for the early extinguishment of debt. At the end of the fourth quarter, we had $276 million of liquidity, which enables us to continue to invest in new land to further our community count, revenues and profitability growth in the future.”
|WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. The archive will be available for 12 months.
|ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.
Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.
Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.
Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.
Total liquidity is comprised of $131.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $19.9 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million of availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2019.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (3) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (4) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (5) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (6) changes in credit ratings; (7) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (8) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (9) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor including due to changes in trade policies, such as the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products, and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (10) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (11) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (12) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (13) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (14) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (15) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (16) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (17) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (18) levels of competition; (19) successful identification and integration of acquisitions; (20) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (21) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (22) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (23) geopolitical risks, terrorist acts and other acts of war; (24) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (25) information technology failures and data security breaches; (26) negative publicity; and (27) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.
(Financial Tables Follow)
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|October 31, 2019
|Statements of consolidated operations
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Total revenues
|$713,590
|$614,811
|$2,016,916
|$1,991,233
|Costs and expenses (1)
|680,116
|581,998
|2,043,080
|1,999,584
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(42,436
|)
|(1,830
|)
|(42,436
|)
|(7,536
|)
|Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
|8,376
|17,134
|28,932
|24,033
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(586
|)
|48,117
|(39,668
|)
|8,146
|Income tax provision
|1,221
|1,939
|2,449
|3,626
|Net (loss) income
|$(1,807
|)
|$46,178
|$(42,117
|)
|$4,520
|Per share data:
|Basic:
|Net (loss) income per common share
|$(0.30
|)
|$7.75
|$(7.06
|)
|$0.73
|Weighted average number of
|common shares outstanding (2)
|5,982
|5,957
|5,968
|5,941
|Assuming dilution:
|Net (loss) income per common share
|$(0.30
|)
|$7.34
|$(7.06
|)
|$0.72
|Weighted average number of
|common shares outstanding (2)
|5,982
|6,077
|5,968
|6,072
|(1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs.
|(2) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|October 31, 2019
|Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) income before income taxes
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|$(586
|)
|$48,117
|$(39,668
|)
|$8,146
|Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs
|2,687
|318
|6,288
|3,501
|Unconsolidated joint venture investment write-downs
|-
|601
|854
|1,261
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|42,436
|1,830
|42,436
|7,536
|Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt (1)
|$44,537
|$50,866
|$9,910
|$20,444
|(1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|October 31, 2019
|Gross margin
|(In thousands)
|Homebuilding Gross Margin
|Homebuilding Gross Margin
|Homebuilding
Gross Margin
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Three Months
Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|July 31, (3)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Sale of homes
|$692,146
|$593,675
|$1,949,682
|$1,906,228
|$467,849
|Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1)
|561,284
|479,762
|1,596,237
|1,555,894
|381,906
|Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)
|130,862
|113,913
|353,445
|350,334
|85,943
|Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense
|27,556
|15,563
|70,520
|56,588
|18,824
|Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)
|103,306
|98,350
|282,925
|293,746
|67,119
|Land charges
|2,687
|318
|6,288
|3,501
|1,435
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$100,619
|$98,032
|$276,637
|$290,245
|$65,684
|Gross margin percentage
|14.5
|%
|16.5
|%
|14.2
|%
|15.2
|%
|14.0
|%
|Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)
|18.9
|%
|19.2
|%
|18.1
|%
|18.4
|%
|18.4
|%
|Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)
|14.9
|%
|16.6
|%
|14.5
|%
|15.4
|%
|14.3
|%
|Land Sales Gross Margin
|Land Sales Gross Margin
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Land and lot sales
|$1,161
|$3,772
|$9,211
|$24,277
|Land and lot sales cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1)
|1,150
|2,951
|8,540
|10,661
|Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges
|11
|821
|671
|13,616
|Land and lot sales interest
|-
|42
|205
|4,097
|Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges
|$11
|$779
|$466
|$9,519
|(1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.
|(3) Third quarter gross margin reconciliation is included because it is referenced in the “Results for the Three-Month Period and Year Ended October 31, 2019” section of the press release.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|October 31, 2019
|Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net (loss) income
|$(1,807
|)
|$46,178
|$(42,117
|)
|$4,520
|Income tax provision
|1,221
|1,939
|2,449
|3,626
|Interest expense
|50,299
|38,824
|160,781
|163,982
|EBIT (1)
|49,713
|86,941
|121,113
|172,128
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,230
|836
|4,172
|3,156
|EBITDA (2)
|50,943
|87,777
|125,285
|175,284
|Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs
|2,687
|318
|6,288
|3,501
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|42,436
|1,830
|42,436
|7,536
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|$96,066
|$89,925
|$174,009
|$186,321
|Interest incurred
|$43,566
|$39,431
|$165,906
|$161,048
|Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred
|2.21
|2.28
|1.05
|1.16
|(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.
|(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
|(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|October 31, 2019
|Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest capitalized at beginning of period
|$77,997
|$67,510
|$68,117
|$71,051
|Plus interest incurred
|43,566
|39,431
|165,906
|161,048
|Less interest expensed
|50,299
|38,824
|160,781
|163,982
|Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1)
|-
|-
|1,978
|-
|Interest capitalized at end of period (2)
|$71,264
|$68,117
|$71,264
|$68,117
|(1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into in June 2019. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction.
|(2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|October 31,
2019
|October 31,
2018
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|(1)
|Homebuilding:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$130,976
|$187,871
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|20,905
|12,808
|Inventories:
|Sold and unsold homes and lots under development
|993,647
|878,876
|Land and land options held for future development or sale
|108,565
|111,368
|Consolidated inventory not owned
|190,273
|87,921
|Total inventories
|1,292,485
|1,078,165
|Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|127,038
|123,694
|Receivables, deposits and notes, net
|44,914
|35,189
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|20,127
|20,285
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|45,704
|39,150
|Total homebuilding
|1,682,149
|1,497,162
|Financial services
|199,275
|164,880
|Total assets
|$1,881,424
|$1,662,042
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Homebuilding:
|Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs
|$203,585
|$95,557
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|320,193
|304,899
|Customers’ deposits
|35,872
|30,086
|Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs
|141,033
|63,387
|Revolving and term loan credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs
|201,528
|201,389
|Notes payable (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) and accrued interest
|1,297,543
|1,273,446
|Total homebuilding
|2,199,754
|1,968,764
|Financial services
|169,145
|143,448
|Income taxes payable
|2,301
|3,334
|Total liabilities
|2,371,200
|2,115,546
|Equity:
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity deficit:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2019 and 2018
|135,299
|135,299
|Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 5,973,727 shares at October 31, 2019 and 5,783,858 shares at October 31, 2018
|60
|58
|Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 650,363 shares at October 31, 2019 and 649,673 shares at October 31, 2018
|7
|6
|Paid in capital - common stock
|715,504
|710,349
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,225,973
|)
|(1,183,856
|)
|Treasury stock - at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2019 and 2018
|(115,360
|)
|(115,360
|)
|Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit
|(490,463
|)
|(453,504
|)
|Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
|687
|-
|Total equity deficit
|(489,776
|)
|(453,504
|)
|Total liabilities and equity
|$1,881,424
|$1,662,042
(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2018
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Homebuilding:
|Sale of homes
|$692,146
|$596,675
|$1,949,682
|$1,906,228
|Land sales and other revenues
|1,971
|4,732
|13,082
|31,650
|Total homebuilding
|694,117
|598,407
|1,962,764
|1,937,878
|Financial services
|19,473
|16,404
|54,152
|53,355
|Total revenues
|713,590
|614,811
|2,016,916
|1,991,233
|Expenses:
|Homebuilding:
|Cost of sales, excluding interest
|562,434
|482,713
|1,604,777
|1,566,555
|Cost of sales interest
|27,556
|15,605
|70,725
|60,685
|Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs
|2,687
|318
|6,288
|3,501
|Total cost of sales
|592,677
|498,636
|1,681,790
|1,630,741
|Selling, general and administrative
|36,310
|32,883
|166,784
|159,202
|Total homebuilding expenses
|628,987
|531,519
|1,848,574
|1,789,943
|Financial services
|10,446
|9,003
|36,525
|35,128
|Corporate general and administrative
|17,572
|17,960
|66,364
|69,632
|Other interest
|22,743
|23,219
|90,056
|103,297
|Other operations
|368
|297
|1,561
|1,584
|Total expenses
|680,116
|581,998
|2,043,080
|1,999,584
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(42,436
|)
|(1,830
|)
|(42,436
|)
|(7,536
|)
|Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures
|8,376
|17,134
|28,932
|24,033
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(586
|)
|48,117
|(39,668
|)
|8,146
|State and federal income tax provision:
|State
|1,221
|1,939
|2,449
|3,626
|Federal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total income taxes
|1,221
|1,139
|2,449
|3,626
|Net (loss) income
|$(1,807
|)
|$46,178
|$(42,117
|)
|$4,520
|Per share data:
|Basic:
|Net (loss) income per common share
|$(0.30
|)
|$7.75
|$(7.06
|)
|$0.73
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|5,982
|5,957
|5,968
|5,941
|Assuming dilution:
|Net (loss) income per common share
|$(0.30
|)
|$7.34
|$(7.06
|)
|$0.72
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|5,982
|6,077
|5,968
|6,072
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months - October 31, 2019
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Backlog
|October 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Northeast
|(NJ, PA)
|Home
|72
|27
|166.7%
|112
|44
|154.5%
|152
|51
|198.0%
|Dollars
|$37,860
|$16,044
|136.0%
|$70,650
|$25,606
|175.9%
|86,557
|30,496
|183.8%
|Avg. Price
|$525,833
|$594,222
|(11.5)%
|$630,804
|$581,955
|8.4%
|$569,454
|$597,961
|(4.8)%
|Mid-Atlantic
|(DE, MD, VA, WV)
|Home
|181
|159
|13.8%
|240
|187
|28.3%
|343
|296
|15.9%
|Dollars
|$86,296
|$84,027
|2.7%
|$135,866
|$99,493
|36.6%
|$193,387
|$180,546
|7.1%
|Avg. Price
|$476,773
|$528,472
|(9.8)%
|$566,108
|$532,048
|6.4%
|$563,810
|$609,953
|(7.6)%
|Midwest
|(IL, OH)
|Home
|177
|146
|21.2%
|232
|222
|4.5%
|450
|394
|14.2%
|Dollars
|$54,682
|$44,167
|23.8%
|$68,714
|$67,395
|2.0%
|$122,681
|$107,149
|14.5%
|Avg. Price
|$308,938
|$302,514
|2.1%
|$296,181
|$303,581
|(2.4)%
|$272,624
|$271,952
|0.2%
|Southeast
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Home
|179
|106
|68.9%
|193
|185
|4.3%
|282
|251
|12.4%
|Dollars
|$69,765
|$41,126
|69.6%
|76,414
|72,828
|4.9%
|$121,921
|$108,137
|12.7%
|Avg. Price
|$389,749
|$387,981
|0.5%
|$395,927
|$393,665
|0.6%
|$432,344
|$430,825
|0.4%
|Southwest
|(AZ, TX)
|Home
|496
|371
|33.7%
|621
|554
|12.1%
|663
|523
|26.8%
|Dollars
|$166,723
|$123,485
|35.0%
|$213,089
|$193,000
|10.4%
|$230,898
|$180,854
|27.7%
|Avg. Price
|$336,135
|$332,844
|1.0%
|$343,138
|$348,375
|(1.5)%
|$348,261
|$345,801
|0.7%
|West
|(CA)
|Home
|240
|195
|23.1%
|311
|273
|13.9%
|301
|311
|(3.2)%
|Dollars
|$102,460
|$83,933
|22.1%
|$127,413
|$135,353
|(5.9)%
|$124,700
|$138,448
|(9.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$426,917
|$430,426
|(0.8)%
|$409,688
|$495,799
|(17.4)%
|$414,286
|$445,170
|(6.9)%
|Consolidated Total
|Home
|1,345
|1,004
|34.0%
|1,709
|1,465
|16.7%
|2,191
|1,826
|20.0%
|Dollars
|$517,786
|$392,782
|31.8%
|$692,146
|$593,675
|16.6%
|$880,144
|$745,630
|18.0%
|Avg. Price
|$384,971
|$391,217
|(1.6)%
|$405,001
|$405,238
|(0.1)%
|$401,709
|$408,341
|(1.6)%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2)
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Home
|134
|171
|(21.6)%
|232
|353
|(34.3)%
|259
|361
|(28.3)%
|Dollars
|$80,126
|$112,637
|(28.9)%
|$145,098
|$248,733
|(41.7)%
|$161,807
|230,682
|(29.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$597,955
|$658,696
|(9.2)%
|$625,422
|$704,626
|(11.2)%
|$624,737
|$639,008
|(2.2)%
|Grand Total
|Home
|1,479
|1,175
|25.9%
|1,941
|1,818
|6.8%
|2,450
|2,187
|12.0%
|Dollars
|$597,912
|$505,419
|18.3%
|$837,244
|$842,408
|(0.6)%
|$1,041,951
|$976,312
|6.7%
|Avg. Price
|$404,268
|$430,144
|(6.0)%
|$431,347
|$463,371
|(6.9)%
|$425,286
|$446,416
|(4.7)%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|71
|4
|1,675.0%
|-
|11
|(100.0)%
|202
|5
|3,940.0%
|Dollars
|$11,517
|$719
|1,501.8%
|$-
|$3,055
|(100.0)%
|$32,316
|$1,000
|3,131.6%
|Avg. Price
|$162,211
|$179,750
|(9.8)%
|$-
|$277,725
|(100.0)%
|$159,982
|$200,000
|(20.0)%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)
|(UNAUDITED)
|Fiscal Year - October 31, 2019
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Years Ended
|Years Ended
|Backlog
|October 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Northeast
|(NJ, PA)
|Home
|293
|131
|123.7%
|192
|178
|7.9%
|152
|51
|198.0%
|Dollars
|$172,950
|$74,730
|131.4%
|$116,889
|$96,012
|21.7%
|$86,557
|30,496
|183.8%
|Avg. Price
|$590,273
|$570,458
|3.5%
|$608,797
|$539,393
|12.9%
|$569,454
|$597,961
|(4.8)%
|Mid-Atlantic
|(DE, MD, VA, WV)
|Home
|728
|640
|13.8%
|652
|672
|(3.0)%
|343
|296
|15.9%
|Dollars
|$385,862
|340,963
|13.2%
|$356,674
|$354,153
|0.7%
|$193,387
|$180,546
|7.1%
|Avg. Price
|$530,030
|$532,755
|(0.5)%
|$547,046
|$527,013
|3.8%
|$563,810
|$609,953
|(7.6)%
|Midwest
|(IL, OH)
|Home
|736
|674
|9.2%
|680
|662
|2.7%
|450
|394
|14.2%
|Dollars
|219,266
|$204,487
|7.2%
|$203,734
|$196,307
|3.8%
|$122,681
|$107,149
|14.5%
|Avg. Price
|$297,916
|$303,393
|(1.8)%
|$299,609
|$296,536
|1.0%
|$272,624
|$271,952
|0.2%
|Southeast
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Home
|576
|562
|2.5%
|545
|596
|(8.6)%
|282
|251
|12.4%
|Dollars
|$233,645
|$225,703
|3.5%
|$219,860
|$237,948
|(7.6)%
|$121,921
|$108,137
|12.7%
|Avg. Price
|$405,634
|$401,607
|1.0%
|$403,413
|$399,242
|1.0%
|$432,344
|$430,825
|0.4%
|Southwest
|(AZ, TX)
|Home
|2,006
|1,887
|6.3%
|1,866
|1,873
|(0.4)%
|663
|523
|26.8%
|Dollars
|$677,244
|$640,604
|5.7%
|$627,201
|$637,568
|(1.6)%
|$230,898
|$180,854
|27.7%
|Avg. Price
|$337,609
|$339,483
|(0.6)%
|$336,121
|$340,399
|(1.3)%
|$348,261
|$345,801
|0.7%
|West
|(CA)
|Home
|1,001
|777
|28.8%
|1,011
|866
|16.7%
|301
|311
|(3.2)%
|Dollars
|$411,577
|$348,726
|18.0%
|$425,324
|$384,240
|10.7%
|$124,700
|$138,448
|(9.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$411,166
|$448,811
|(8.4)%
|$420,696
|$443,695
|(5.2)%
|$414,286
|$445,170
|(6.9)%
|Consolidated Total
|Home
|5,340
|4,671
|14.3%
|4,946
|4,847
|2.0%
|2,191
|1,826
|20.0%
|Dollars
|$2,100,544
|1,835,213
|14.5%
|$1,949,682
|$1,906,228
|2.3%
|$880,144
|$745,630
|18.0%
|Avg. Price
|$393,360
|$392,895
|0.1%
|$394,194
|$393,280
|0.2%
|$401,709
|$408,341
|(1.6)%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2)
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Home
|636
|872
|(27.1)%
|767
|911
|(15.8)%
|259
|361
|(28.3)%
|Dollars
|$398,476
|$549,115
|(27.4)%
|$483,697
|$584,561
|(17.3)%
|$161,807
|230,682
|(29.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$626,535
|$629,719
|(0.5)%
|$630,635
|$641,670
|(1.7)%
|$624,737
|$639,008
|(2.2)%
|Grand Total
|Home
|5,976
|5,543
|7.8%
|5,713
|5,758
|(0.8)%
|2,450
|2,187
|12.0%
|Dollars
|$2,499,020
|$2,384,328
|4.8%
|$2,433,379
|$2,490,789
|(2.3)%
|$1,041,951
|$976,312
|6.7%
|Avg. Price
|$418,176
|$430,151
|(2.8)%
|$425,937
|$432,579
|(1.5)%
|$425,286
|$446,416
|(4.7)%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|204
|43
|374.4%
|7
|73
|(90.4)%
|202
|5
|3,940.0%
|Dollars
|$32,943
|$7,630
|331.8%
|$1,627
|$15,418
|(89.4)%
|$32,316
|$1,000
|3,131.6%
|Avg. Price
|$161,485
|$177,442
|(9.0)%
|$232,429
|$211,205
|10.0%
|$159,982
|$200,000
|(20.0)%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months - October 31, 2019
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Backlog
|October 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Northeast
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|47
|64
|(26.6)%
|82
|165
|(50.3)%
|76
|114
|(33.3)%
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Dollars
|$33,054
|$53,876
|(38.6)%
|$62,284
|$135,768
|(54.1)%
|$63,680
|$93,366
|(31.8)%
|(NJ, PA)
|Avg. Price
|$703,277
|$841,813
|(16.5)%
|$759,561
|$822,836
|(7.7)%
|$837,895
|$819,000
|2.3%
|Mid-Atlantic
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|11
|13
|(15.4)%
|26
|36
|(27.8)%
|21
|24
|(12.5)%
|(DE, MD, VA, WV)
|Dollars
|$5,862
|$9,303
|(37.0)%
|$15,816
|$30,104
|(47.5)%
|$11,121
|$18,839
|(41.0)%
|Avg. Price
|$532,909
|$715,615
|(25.5)%
|$608,308
|$836,222
|(27.3)%
|$529,571
|$784,958
|(32.5)%
|Midwest
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|4
|11
|(63.6)%
|3
|21
|(85.7)%
|3
|9
|(66.7)%
|(IL, OH)
|Dollars
|$1,800
|$6,716
|(73.2)%
|$1,400
|$15,196
|(90.8)%
|$1,285
|$6,076
|(78.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$450,000
|$610,545
|(26.3)%
|$466,667
|$723,619
|(35.5)%
|$428,333
|$675,111
|(36.6)%
|Southeast
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|31
|40
|(22.5)%
|60
|41
|46.3%
|88
|122
|(27.9)%
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Dollars
|$16,611
|$21,496
|(22.7)%
|$33,080
|$20,159
|64.1%
|$47,678
|$63,254
|(24.6)%
|Avg. Price
|$535,839
|$537,400
|(0.3)%
|$551,333
|$491,683
|12.1%
|$541,795
|$518,475
|4.5%
|Southwest
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|30
|27
|11.1%
|40
|59
|(32.2)%
|45
|67
|(32.8)%
|(AZ, TX)
|Dollars
|$18,347
|$15,498
|18.4%
|$24,793
|$35,882
|(30.9)%
|$28,318
|$40,465
|(30.0)%
|Avg. Price
|$611,567
|$574,000
|6.5%
|$619,825
|$608,169
|1.9%
|$629,289
|$603,955
|4.2%
|West
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|11
|16
|(31.3)%
|21
|31
|(32.3)%
|26
|25
|4.0%
|(CA)
|Dollars
|$4,452
|$5,748
|(22.5)%
|$7,725
|$11,624
|(33.5)%
|$9,725
|$8,682
|12.0%
|Avg. Price
|$404,727
|$359,250
|12.7%
|$367,857
|$374,968
|(1.9)%
|$374,038
|$347,280
|7.7%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2)
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Home
|134
|171
|(21.6)%
|232
|353
|(34.3)%
|259
|361
|(28.3)%
|Dollars
|$80,126
|$112,637
|(28.9)%
|$145,098
|$248,733
|(41.7)%
|$161,807
|$230,682
|(29.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$597,955
|$658,696
|(9.2)%
|$625,422
|$704,626
|(11.2)%
|$624,737
|$639,008
|(2.2)%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|71
|4
|1,675.0%
|-
|11
|(100.0)%
|202
|5
|3,940.0%
|Dollars
|$11,517
|$719
|1,501.8%
|$-
|$3,055
|(100.0)%
|$32,316
|$1,000
|3,131.6%
|Avg. Price
|$162,211
|$179,750
|(9.8)%
|$-
|$277,725
|(100.0)%
|$159,982
|$200,000
|(20.0)%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)
|(UNAUDITED)
|Fiscal Year - October 31, 2019
|Contracts
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Years Ended
|Years Ended
|Backlog
|October 31,
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Northeast
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|235
|281
|(16.4)%
|273
|349
|(21.8)%
|76
|114
|(33.3)%
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Dollars
|$183,450
|$223,559
|(17.9)%
|$213,137
|$278,085
|(23.4)%
|$63,680
|$93,366
|(31.8)%
|(NJ, PA)
|Avg. Price
|$780,638
|$795,584
|(1.9)%
|$780,722
|$796,805
|(2.0)%
|$837,895
|$819,000
|2.3%
|Mid-Atlantic
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|37
|75
|(50.7)%
|69
|62
|11.3%
|21
|24
|(12.5)%
|(DE, MD, VA, WV)
|Dollars
|$25,020
|$59,967
|(58.3)%
|$49,083
|$52,237
|(6.0)%
|$11,121
|$18,839
|(41.0)%
|Avg. Price
|$676,216
|$799,560
|(15.4)%
|$711,348
|$842,532
|(15.6)%
|$529,571
|$784,958
|(32.5)%
|Midwest
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|16
|39
|(59.0)%
|22
|57
|(61.4)%
|3
|9
|(66.7)%
|(IL, OH)
|Dollars
|$8,272
|$25,807
|(67.9)%
|$13,063
|$38,449
|(66.0)%
|$1,285
|$6,076
|(78.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$517,000
|$661,718
|(21.9)%
|$593,773
|$674,544
|(12.0)%
|$428,333
|$675,111
|(36.6)%
|Southeast
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|153
|203
|(24.6)%
|187
|159
|17.6%
|88
|122
|(27.9)%
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Dollars
|$82,141
|$98,904
|(16.9)%
|$97,718
|$72,460
|34.9%
|$47,678
|$63,254
|(24.6)%
|Avg. Price
|$536,869
|$487,212
|10.2%
|$522,556
|$455,723
|14.7%
|$541,795
|$518,475
|4.5%
|Southwest
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|116
|158
|(26.6)%
|138
|148
|(6.8)%
|45
|67
|(32.8)%
|(AZ, TX)
|Dollars
|$70,802
|$93,501
|(24.3)%
|$82,948
|$86,288
|(3.9)%
|$28,318
|$40,465
|(30.0)%
|Avg. Price
|$610,362
|$591,778
|3.1%
|$601,072
|$583,027
|3.1%
|$629,289
|$603,955
|4.2%
|West
|(unconsolidated joint ventures)
|Home
|79
|116
|(31.9)%
|78
|136
|(42.6)%
|26
|25
|4.0%
|(CA)
|Dollars
|$28,791
|$47,377
|(39.2)%
|$27,748
|$57,042
|(51.4)%
|$9,725
|$8,682
|12.0%
|Avg. Price
|$364,443
|$408,422
|(10.8)%
|$355,744
|$419,426
|(15.2)%
|$374,038
|$347,280
|7.7%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2)
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Home
|636
|872
|(27.1)%
|767
|911
|(15.8)%
|259
|361
|(28.3)%
|Dollars
|$398,476
|$549,115
|(27.4)%
|$483,697
|$584,561
|(17.3)%
|$161,807
|$230,682
|(29.9)%
|Avg. Price
|$626,535
|$629,719
|(0.5)%
|$630,635
|$641,670
|(1.7)%
|$624,737
|$639,008
|(2.2)%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|204
|43
|374.4%
|7
|73
|(90.4)%
|202
|5
|3,940.0%
|Dollars
|$32,943
|$7,630
|331.8%
|$1,627
|$15,418
|(89.4)%
|$32,316
|$1,000
|3,131.6%
|Avg. Price
|$161,485
|$177,442
|(9.0)%
|$232,429
|$211,205
|10.0%
|$159,982
|$200,000
|(20.0)%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|Contact:
|J. Larry Sorsby
|Jeffrey T. O’Keefe
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|732-747-7800
|732-747-7800
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
Matawan, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
HE Logo RGBLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: